Breann and Kayli Lasley: Where Are the Survivors Now?

When 27-year-old Breann Lasley and her 22-year-old sister, Kayli, moved into a house in Salt Lake City, Utah, they had no idea it would lead to the most terrifying experience of their lives. The siblings hadn’t even settled into their new home when a home invader broke in through Breann’s bedroom window before attacking the residents with a knife. Investigation Discovery’s ‘A Noise in the Night’ chronicles the horrific ordeal and shows how she managed to escape the jaws of death. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the incident and find out where Breann and Kayli are at present, shall we?

Who Are Breann and Kayli Lasley?

Growing up in a close-knit family, Breann and Kayli had a wonderful sisterly bond and were inseparable since childhood. While the latter looked up to her big sister and considered her to be a role model, Breann was highly protective of her and would never hesitate to put herself in harm’s way if only to keep her little sister safe. Since both had big aspirations for their future, they were excited to move into their own home in Salt Lake City, Utah, and finally managed to do it in September 2015.

Breann and Kayli hadn’t even settled into their new house on September 23, 2015, and were unpacking their belongings when the former decided to use her laptop for a while to take a break. As soon as Breann sat down on her bed, she heard an eerie voice outside the bedroom window, casually warning her before breaking into the house. Immediately alerted, the 27-year-old rushed to close her window, but it was too late, as a physically imposing, shirtless intruder forced his way into the house before grabbing her and covering her mouth.

Although Breann initially thought that the man was going to rape her, she was completely focused on protecting her sister and ran into the living room, hoping someone could spot the commotion from outside. By this time, Kayli noticed the noise upstairs and rushed to help Breann from her basement bedroom. However, even with both sisters fighting for their lives, the intruder proved to be exceptionally strong as he almost threw Kayli away before Breann dragged him down to the basement.

Reports claim that the 27-year-old even bashed the attacker on the head with a metal tray but was eventually overpowered. She then saw the intruder pull out a knife and immediately screamed for her sister to get help. While Kayli called 911 in a desperate attempt to save themselves, the man stabbed Breann multiple times in her stomach and leg. Luckily, the younger sister could eventually call in a passing police officer. Despite the intruder trying to use Breann as a human shield, the cop shot him down before rescuing the sisters and transporting them to a local hospital.

Where Are Breann and Kayli Lasley Now?

Although Breann suffered multiple stab wounds, none of her vital organs were injured, and she managed to make a full recovery. She even expressed her gratitude for the police officer who saved them and mentioned that she might not have made it if not for her sister getting help on time. Besides, Breann and Kayli were informed that the intruder was identified as 48-year-old Robert Berger, who possessed a lengthy criminal record and had been in and out of prison several times.

Despite the sisters trying their best to put the ordeal behind them, it left a deep scar on their minds, and reports stated how Breann was unable to stay or shower alone for several months. Besides, she refused to step out of her home, and it took her quite some time to sleep in the same bedroom. Eventually, Breann was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, yet she refused to give up and undertook Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing therapy, as well as martial arts classes, to get her life back on track.

Similarly, Kayli was also left shaken in the aftermath of the incident, and while she also found it challenging to cope with the trauma, the 22-year-old tackled the problem head-on as she was determined to stay strong for her sister. Moreover, in 2019 both sisters sued Priority Dispatch Corp., the Utah company responsible for dispatching officers, as it failed to send a police officer on time to stop the attack even after the 911 call.

Breann initially started the Fight Like Girls foundation to teach women the basics of self-defense. She now runs The Bia Movement, which, apart from imparting defense lessons, creates handy weapons and gadgets designed to keep women safe. In addition, she works as a motivational speaker and uses her experience to make women aware of the dangers around them.

On the other hand, Kayli has chosen a life of privacy, although we are happy to report that she is happily married to Blaine Gunn. From what we can tell, Breann now lives in Syracuse, Utah, whereas Kayli resides in Lehi. They have built a happy life surrounded by family and friends, and we would like to wish them the very best for the years to come.

