Brenda Bowman: Where is Aundria Bowman’s Adopted Mother Now?

When Dennis Bowman became a suspect in the disappearance of his adopted daughter, Aundria, his wife, Brenda Bowman, consistently denied any accusations against him, standing by her belief in his innocence. Even after his 2019 arrest for the 1980 murder of Kathleen Doyle, Brenda maintained her stance. However, Dennis eventually confessed to Aundria’s murder. In Netflix’s ‘Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter,’ several people, including members of Brenda’s own family, question her choices and actions during this time. The documentary explores the various allegations and delves into the possibility of Brenda’s involvement or the extent of her knowledge about the crime.

Brenda Bowman Saw Both Good and Bad Times With Her Husband

Brenda Bowman was born and raised in Muskegon, Michigan, and was always known as a quiet and shy child. During high school, she met Dennis Bowman and quickly fell in love. Just a year later, Dennis was preparing to leave for Navy boot camp, and before departing, he proposed to Brenda, promising to marry her upon his return. Brenda’s decision was clear—Dennis was her first love, and she envisioned building a life with him. In 1971, they tied the knot and started their life together. After spending six months in San Diego, they eventually settled in Norfolk, Virginia. It was during this time that Brenda learned that her chances of conceiving biologically were slim, so the couple chose to pursue adoption.

In early 1975, a social worker contacted them with news that a 10-month-old baby girl, originally named Alexis Badger, would soon become their daughter. The couple embraced their adopted daughter and named her Aundria Michelle Bowman. However, their happiness was shaken when Dennis was arrested in 1981 for assaulting a young girl. The arrest devastated Brenda, and her family urged her to leave him. Yet, she decided to give Dennis a second chance. After his release in 1986, life took a brighter turn for the couple. In 1988, Brenda received the miraculous news she had conceived, something she had previously thought impossible. Soon after, they welcomed their biological daughter, Vanessa Bowman, into the world.

Brenda Showed Unflinching Faith in Her Husband Amid Accusations

On the evening of March 11, 1989, their joy was disrupted once again. After Dennis dropped Brenda off at work, he immediately called her with the alarming news that Aundria was missing. In the days following Aundria’s disappearance, Brenda claimed she searched frantically for her 14-year-old daughter. She recalled receiving multiple calls from people who reported seeing Aundria in different places, but none of these leads panned out. The case grew cold as time passed, and Brenda eventually moved on. The couple relocated to a new home just a few miles away, resuming their routine. When, in late 2010, Aundria’s biological mother, Cathy Terkanian, accused Dennis of being involved in Aundria’s murder, Brenda firmly stood by her husband’s side, maintaining his innocence despite the growing suspicions.

In the months and years following Aundria’s disappearance, Cathy spoke to various people who revealed that Aundria had not been well-treated in the Bowman household. Even Brenda’s own relatives mentioned witnessing troubling behavior, recalling a day when the family visited, and Brenda spoke to Aundria in a manner far from the warmth expected from a mother. Despite these revelations, Brenda continued to defend Dennis. After his 2019 arrest for the 1980 murder of Kathleen Doyle, Brenda’s family believed she would finally sever ties with him. However, she stood by her husband, rationalizing that their bond was special and that she could never leave him.

Brenda had always been the one person Dennis seemed to care about, and the police used that to their advantage in getting a confession about Aundria’s murder. They told him that if he provided details, he would be transferred to a penitentiary in Michigan, allowing Brenda to visit him more often. This promise pushed Dennis over the edge, and he finally confessed to Brenda that he had killed their daughter and buried her remains in the backyard of their new home. Brenda broke down upon hearing the truth, and it appeared that she had genuinely believed Aundria had simply run away all this time. The police even told her about the other sexual assaults that Dennis had admitted to.

Brenda Bowman Has Not Been Charged With Any Crime Till Today

In 2021, Brenda was called to testify about the statement Dennis had given her. In court, she recounted how her husband told her that he and Aundria had gotten into an argument after dropping her off. Aundria had allegedly threatened to report him for molestation again, as she had done in the past. Brenda also revealed that Aundria had confided in her about these allegations before, but she had dismissed them, telling her daughter it was a lie. She read aloud letters from Dennis, in which he admitted to striking Aundria, causing her to fall, break her neck, and die as a result.

After Dennis was sentenced, Aundria’s last rites were performed, and Brenda decided to send half of Aundria’s remains to Cathy, saying that since Cathy was Aundria’s mother at birth, it was only fitting for her to have part of her remains. Cathy did not agree with this gesture, feeling it was wrong to separate the ashes, but she ultimately kept what was given to her. Brenda has remained in Michigan, though it’s unclear if she still resides in the same house after the police’s search turned her backyard upside down. Despite staying in touch with her husband and the various allegations and claims made by others, no evidence has ever implicated Brenda in the crime. She has never been treated as a person of interest or an accomplice in the case.

