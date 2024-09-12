Cathy Terkanian: Where is Aundria Bowman’s Mother Now?

When 14-year-old Aundria Michelle Bowman (born Alexis Miranda Badger) suddenly disappeared from her adoptive family’s home in 1989, it truly left all her loved ones baffled to the core. However, as carefully explored in Netflix’s ‘Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter,’ there really wasn’t an intense investigation to find her at first owing to the fact she had previously run away from home too. Yet everything changed when her birth mother, Cathy Terkanian, was contacted in 2010 to secure some DNA samples, and she led the charge for her daughter’s cold case to be opened.

Cathy Terkanian Had to Give Her Child Up

It was back when Cathy was merely 14 when she fell pregnant upon running away from home, leaving her alone to raise her little girl all by herself in her hometown of Virginia. However, she soon found herself coming home for help, only for her mother to convince her that she was in no place to raise a child when she was a child herself and that it would be best if she gave her up for adoption to a nice family. Therefore, understanding the intricacies, efforts, and sacrifices, she did decide to go forward with it, unaware that it would actually change her from the core.

According to Cathy’s own narrative in the aforementioned original production, she was suicidal for years after giving her Alexis up and eventually had to leave her town behind for good. The fact her mother was apparently physically abusive hadn’t ever sat right with her either, so she ultimately chose to build a new life for herself as a nurse practitioner in Michigan. However, she had always had her daughter in the back of her mind, so she decided to maybe start looking for her after she had become an adult, unaware that her name change would make it impossible to find her.

Cathy Terkanian’s World Turned Upside Down in 2010

It was back in 1991 that Cathy first came across Edward Terkanian at a bar following a shift at a local hospital, unaware their spark would be so undeniable they would never part again. In fact, their whirlwind romance led them to tie the knot within ten weeks of their first meeting one another, shortly following which they decided to settle down in Gloucester, Massachusetts, for good. As per the aforementioned show, she had told him of Alexis around a month after they had married, and he was completely understanding of all her feelings and made it clear he would help her through anything.

Little did either of them know that Cathy would get a call from the services in 2010, informing her that her daughter had actually gone missing 21 years ago and that they needed her DNA sample because they had found a body. Fortunately, that body was not Alexis’/Aundria’s, but it did spark a fire in the former to find the truth behind what had really happened to her little girl in the home of the people who had avowed to protect her. She thus founded a Facebook page and asked locals to get in touch with her if they knew her little girl, only for many friends as well as relatives to do so.

That’s how Cathy uncovered that Alexis’/Aundria’s home life was far from perfect, especially with claims of her being molested by her father, so she knew something wasn’t right. She actually had a feeling from the get-go that her adoptive father, Dennis Bowman, had killed her and buried her in their backyard, but the police obviously couldn’t do anything owing to a lack of evidence. They did launch an investigation into the case, though, just for it to turn out that Cathy’s intuitions were 100% right – Dennis was ultimately arrested, charged, and convicted of his teen daughter’s murder in 2020.

Cathy Terkanian is Still Fighting For What She Believes to be Justice

Despite the fact Dennis faced the courts and she did get half of her daughter’s ashes, there was still a lot of anger, bitterness, and grief within Cathy owing to everything her daughter had to endure. Therefore, she began working with the local officials in the hopes of getting Aundria’s adoption annulled, having her name legally changed back to Alexis, and getting possession of all her remains. “I’m having her cremated and bringing her home with me,” she once told People. “She’s my child. She belongs with me. No mother would do otherwise. And then when I’m buried, she’ll be buried with me.”

While it’s also true that Cathy did take the help of internet sleuths as well as Aundria’s loved ones to really uncover the whole picture, no aspect of the truth would have come out without her efforts. Even this original’s producer Jessica Hargrave told Tudum, “Cathy is just a remarkable woman in her strength, and then her conviction. Without her, none of this would have happened. Despite having only met her daughter as a baby, Cathy still felt this connection to her, and felt compelled to the point of borderline obsession to find out what happened to her.”

Nevertheless, it’s imperative to note that while Cathy is continuing her fight, she is also still dedicated to her life with her husband, Edward Terkanian, in Gloucester, Massachusetts. They do not have any children of their own despite having spent the better part of their avowed forever together because the former just couldn’t bring herself to bring another soul into this world after having given her firstborn away. They do have loved ones who matter a lot to them, as well as adorable pet dogs, but no children.

