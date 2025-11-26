Brian Bonsall: Where is the Child Actor Now?

The episode titled ‘Child Stars Gone Violent’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘Hollywood Demons’ delves deep into the rise and fall of child actor Brian Bonsall, who also makes an appearance in the documentary and recounts several life events that impacted him. Not only does he talk about his struggles with addiction, but he also provides a detailed account of how Nathan Loebe used his identity to lure many women into meeting him and take advantage of them.

Brian Bonsall Faced Troubles With the Law While He Was Dealing With Addiction

Born on December 3, 1981, Brian Bonsall is a former child actor who is known for his portrayal of Andrew “Andy” Keaton in ‘Family Ties’ and Alexander Rozhenko in ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation.’ After leaving the film industry in his early teens, he relocated to Colorado with his mother, Kathleen, and developed a drinking habit. Over the years, he also reportedly wrestled with drug addiction. Between 2007 and 2010, Brian had quite a few run-ins with the law as he was arrested for assault, DUIs, and violating probation.

However, it was in 2013 when his life turned upside down when he found out that a man named Nathan Loebe, whom he had met in jail in 2004, had been impersonating him to victimize women. By posing as Brian, Nathan lured multiple women and raped them. In 2017, he was finally arrested, and in 2021, the serial rapist was convicted of raping at least seven women. Ultimately, he was sentenced to 274 years in prison. Recounting the entire ordeal, the former child actor said, “I remember meeting him. I remember his crazy eyes. I met him in 2004 in jail when I was there for my second DUI. I guess he got really obsessed with me right off the bat.”

Brian Bonsall is a Member of a Band Today

Nearly a decade after the harrowing ordeal, Brian Bonsall has turned his life around for good. Over the years, Brian’s passion for music has only grown manifold. He has been a member of Late Bloomers, Thruster and The Light on Adam’s Stereo. He is currently part of the punk rock band The Ataris (since 2016), Bootjack & Bonz and Lights in the Sky. In January 2025, The Ataris performed at The Nile Theater in Phoenix/Mesa, as well as House of Blues Houston and House of Blues Dallas. The month of April found Brian weathering the winter in Alaska.

In June 2025, the band mesmerized the audience by gracing the lineup at Not Just A “Phase” Festival in Sioux Falls. In October 2025, he announced the release of “Bad Dream” and “Finally Something” under Lights in the Sky, along with their show dates at The Dickens Opera House. The father of one believes in giving back to the community in every way possible and frequently participates in fundraisers for worthy causes. He also became a patron for Star Warrior Convention (SWC), which works to combat bullying and promote fair play.

Brian and Courtney Bonsall Have Braved Multiple Storms Since Their Marriage in 2017

Brian Bonsall’s biggest source of strength in his journey is his wife, Courtney Bonsall, and son, Oliver. As of writing, Brian and Courtney have been together for over 12 years. Interestingly, the day they made things official and got married — October 21, 2017 — also marks the date they began their relationship in 2013. Their fun and unique wedding ceremony was a throwback to the 1950s, with the reception party paying homage to Halloween. To fulfill their shared dream of visiting Ireland on their honeymoon, the pair organized a fundraiser to support their trip. In August 2019, they were blessed with a baby boy whom they named Oliver. The fall of 2024, particularly October 15, proved to be quite demanding for the Bonsalls as Courtney was rushed to the hospital from work after a cardiac arrest.

In the next few 3-4 weeks, she survived another stroke, a seizure, a spleen removal procedure, a side-effect from antibiotics, and pneumonia. She had a defibrillator installed in early November and was finally discharged. Meanwhile, Brian set up a GoFundMe page to cover the expenses. After rounds of medical treatments and careful recuperation under the care of her family, she recovered. While Brian is thankful for his thriving musical career and the lasting friendships he has gained through it, what he cherishes the most in life are the beautiful memories he creates with his lovely wife and son.

Back in July 2025, he shared a heartwarming birthday note for Courtney, emphasizing how proud and grateful he is for and to her. He penned, in part, “It’s our very special persons first bday since a life changing event that proved just how fierce a fighter she truly is.” They celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary by donning their pajamas and binge-watching horror movies in the comfort of their home. Brian and Courtney have experienced their fair share of ups and downs, but these challenges have only strengthened their bond and deepened their love for each other. With determination and resilience, the unwavering support of his family and friends, he has managed to stay on the path of sobriety. The desire to be a dedicated husband to Courtney and a better dad to Oliver has kept Brian from straying from his sobriety journey. In fact, in the next year, he would complete ten years of being sober.

