Briana Brooks and Jeronta Brown Murders: Where Are Andre Gay and Richard “Fathead” Wilson Now?

A kidnapping one night in August 2014 led the authorities to a residential community in DeKalb County, Georgia. Briana Brooks and her partner, Jeronta Brown, were forcibly taken, only to end up murdered eventually. Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Night That Didn’t End: A Mother’s Love’ delves into a tragic case where two men with a violent past were responsible for a horrifying crime. So, if you’re wondering what happened, we’ve got you covered.

How Did Briana Brooks and Jeronta Brown Die?

Briana Brooks, a Florida native, was in a relationship with Jeronta Cleon Brown, a Georgia native, at the time of the incident. The couple seemed to have it all; they had an eight-month-old daughter, were expecting another child, and had plans to get married before the fatal incident occurred. Sometime after midnight on August 30, 2014, Briana, Jeronta, their daughter, and Jeronta’s 14-year-old sister returned from a Wendy’s after a late-night food run.

However, they were soon confronted by two men in all black wearing masks. While the teenager ran to safety with the eight-month-old, 21-year-old Briana and 24-year-old Jeronta were handcuffed and put in a van. A few hours later, at around 6:30 AM, Briana and Jeronta were found about 17 miles away in Atlanta, Georgia, handcuffed together with their hands behind their backs. Both of them had gunshot wounds to their head, and while Jeronta was dead, Briana was still alive and rushed to the hospital. She gave birth to their daughter before being taken off life support on September 4, 2014.

Who Killed Briana Brooks and Jeronta Brown?

At the time of the incident, Briana and Jeronta had been living with Jeronta’s mother, Kawana Brown, and his stepfather, Calvin Riddick. They claimed to have been woken up by someone with guns knocking on their door, after which Kawanw called 911. However, Jeronta and Briana came home before the authorities and were abducted by the two men. Furthermore, Jeronta’s sister said he initially got away from the kidnappers but returned when he saw Briana wasn’t with him.

In the time that followed, the family received multiple calls for ransom; the men demanded $150,000 for Briana and Jeronta’s release. When Kawana asked to talk to her son, she heard him say, “These boys are not playing.” However, negotiations failed since the couple was found with gunshot wounds to their head just hours later. The investigation eventually led to two men: Andre Gay and Richard “Fathead” Wilson.

Both men had an extensive and violent criminal history. Andre had been released from prison on parole earlier in 2013 after serving more than two decades for the November 1990 murders of Cathy Dozier and 17-month-old Michael Broughton. At the time, Andre was 15 and had been committing armed robberies along with a friend in a housing project in Atlanta. Cathy saw them and rushed back into her house, but Andre fired through the door, hitting Michael in the head and Cathy in her leg.

Andre was also a suspect in the August 1990 murder of Kenneth Ellison. He was found shot to death in an Atlanta neighborhood after a scuffle with Andre; some witnesses claimed Andre was the shooter. As for Fathead, he had pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and armed robbery in relation to the April 1991 death of Kenneth Martin. At the time, Fathead was with some accomplices robbing a few residents in a housing community when Kenneth saw them. He was killed while trying to leave the area.

As a result, Fathead was sentenced to 20 years behind bars and served 11 of them before being released in 2002 on parole. In 2008, he was sent to federal prison on firearms charges and was released in May 2013. Then, Fathead was accused of shooting Fikree Jordan to death in January 2014 because of a drug deal gone bad. After that, he ran away from the halfway house he was living at. The authorities believed that Andre and Fathead met while in prison. The two men felt that Briana and Jeronta’s family had come into some money after an insurance settlement, leading them to target the couple for ransom.

Where Are Andre Gay and Richard “Fathead” Wilson Today?

Andre and Fathead were arrested a few weeks after the incident and faced a bevy of charges. In September 2018, they pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit feticide, kidnapping with bodily injury, kidnapping for ransom, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and firearm charges, among others. The victims’ families felt that the police could have responded quicker and listened to their pleas to go after Briana and Jeronta after the kidnap. They also believed that the parole board could have done better in watching the two murderers.

Andre, then 44, and Fathead, then 46, were sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole and an additional 65 years. Prison records indicate that Andre remains incarcerated at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson, Butts County. On the other hand, Fathead is serving his sentence at Ware State Prison in Waycross, Georgia.

