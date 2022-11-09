John Alkins Murder: Where is Lia Tricomo Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Forbidden: Dying for Love: Therapy on Ice’ narrates the gruesome murder of a Texan counselor named John Alkins in his home in Olympia, Washington, in April 2013. The investigators did not have to look for the killer since they confessed to the murder the next day and even got admitted to the psychiatric ward of a local hospital. If you are interested to know more about the case as well as the identity and current whereabouts of the perpetrator, we’ve your back. Let’s dive in then, shall we?

How Did John Alkins Die?

John Philip “Brother John” Alkins was born on July 17, 1954, in La Marque, Texas, to Jeanne and Reverend David S. Alkins. He graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1972 and earned a major in music ethnology from Evergreen State College in 1976. He was an accomplished musician, pianist, and composer and organized shows of international musicians. John also worked as a social worker and counseled families in a career spanning nearly 25 years.

Hence it came as a shock when the renowned mental health professional was found dead in his residence in the 3800 block of Sunset Beach Drive in Olympia, Washington, on April 30, 2013. Investigators found his body lying face down in a pool of blood in his bed. His neck had been slashed several times and a green extension cord was tied around his neck. John’s autopsy report stated that he died of strangulation, and the six sharp force injuries to his neck were not fatal.

Who Killed John Alkins?

The police already knew the identity of John’s killer since she had admitted to killing him in a local Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting. 27-year-old Lia Yera Tricomo had a history of mental health issues and had previously been convicted of third-degree assault in 2009. As per court records, she had also attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills and assaulted her sister to get more pills in February 2011.

Lia testified that she formed a social relationship with John while the latter worked at a health service clinic named Behavioral Health Resources (BHR) on Martin Way in Olympia. He had provided her with mental health services when she had sought help from the clinic. However, she alleged that he was not an employee of the clinic at the time since “he was terminated several months ago due to an inappropriate relationship with another patient.”

A spokesperson from the clinic confirmed the allegation, stating John was on administrative leave since September 2012. He was terminated in December 2012 after an internal investigation concluded that he had violated BHR policies regarding “professional boundaries.” However, the clinic did not comply with mandatory regulations, failing to file a report with the Department of Health. This resulted in John’s counselor’s license remaining active at the time of his death.

As per local news reports, Lia and John connected over a mutual love of music, with the former being a talented classical violinist. She had moved in with John on April 29, 2013, in his Sunset Beach Drive home – the same day that she would murder him. News reports state that the couple drank alcohol in the afternoon of April 29 before proceeding to have a sexual relationship in the evening. Lia alleged that she did not consent to the conjugal relationships but never explicitly asked him to stop.

When the couple moved to the master bedroom, Lia allegedly wanted to tie John, but the latter did not agree. This prompted her to slit his throat at least six times with a folding razor knife she had previously hidden in the room. As per court testimonials, Lia watched John stumbling around the home for hours as he tried to stop the bleeding. He did not want to call 911 as he wanted to avoid authorities knowing he was having a sexual relationship with one of his former patients.

Lia ultimately strangled John to death with the extension cord to prevent him from leaving the residence and then went to sleep. She woke up on April 30 and attempted to steal money by trying to access his bank accounts but failed. She stole his vehicle and drove to a local AA meeting where she confessed to killing an individual, refusing to give the identity. She was admitted to Providence St. Peter Hospital by a member of the AA meeting later that night.

Lia admitted herself to the psychiatric ward and confessed to the murder to the on-duty medical staff. Police searched her backpack and found the bloody razor. She was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after John’s body was discovered in his home. Upon being questioned regarding her motive, Lia claimed that she killed him because “he was a creep.” She was detained at the Thurston County Jail, and her bail was set at $1 million, awaiting trial.

Where is Lia Tricomo Today?

Lia pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, three counts of second-degree assault, and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission in November 2014. She received a prison sentence of 29 years and 9 months after being convicted of all the charges. She appealed against the judgment in the Appellate Court in April 2016 but was denied. As per official court records, Lia, now 36, is presently incarcerated in a prison cell at the Washington Corrections Center for Women in Gig Harbor, Washington.

