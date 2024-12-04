Brianna Warrelmann: Where is Heather Elvis’ Friend Now? 

ID’s ‘Disappeared in the Darkness: An ID Mystery’ features the details of a missing case that has spanned over a decade now. Heather Elvis was 20 years old when she went missing. Circumstantial evidence eventually led to the arrest and conviction of Sidney and Tammy Moorer. However, Brianna Warrelmann, Heather Elvis’ best friend, was also vital in providing information that showcased the couple’s involvement in the case.

Brianna Warrelmann Was The Last Person Heather Elvis Spoke To

Brianna “Bri” Warrelmann, was Heather Elvis’ best friend and roommate. She testified in almost all of the case trials as she was the one Heather last spoke to before she went missing. According to Warrelmann, Heather had been in a relationship with a man named Sidney Moorer, whom she had met at work. At the time, both the friends worked at the same restaurant.

Warrelmann stated that Heather was very into Sidney, but he turned out to be a married man. Soon after, his wife, Tammy Moorer, also learned about the affair. In a segment with Crime Watch Daily, the roommate candidly said, “When the whole thing was found out, it blew up like a bomb, almost. I mean Tammy was livid, texting Heather, she was sending Heather pictures of her and Sidney having sex. I personally never saw them because I told her I did not want to.”

Warrelmann also said Tammy continued to threaten and harass Heather even after she and Sidney broke up. This split was a painful one, and she was there when it occurred. Tammy had actually made Sidney call Heather to break up with her. In the process, Sidney ended up saying things that crushed Heather, according to her friend. In any case, what she never saw coming was that Heather would soon make her last ever call, and it would be to her.

Brianna was with her family for Christmas break in 2013 when she found out that following two very difficult months since the split, Heather was finally going on a date again. However, after the date, a hysterical Heather ended up calling her to say that Sidney had contacted her, wanting to get back with her. As Warrelmann’s main focus was to get her to calm down, she told Heather to sleep on it. In the testimony she gave about it in the 2019 trial, she said, “The last thing I told her was to not meet Sidney. Go to sleep, and we will talk about it in the morning.”

Brianna Warrelmann Has Since Been Trying to Move On

Unfortunately, that’s the last time Heather was ever seen or heard from as she subsequently went missing. It’s been over a decade since this ordeal on December 17, 2013, yet the then-20-year-old remains unaccounted for. It thus goes without saying Brianna Warrelmann, who now goes by Brianna Kulzer, still misses her every single day. This much is actually even apparent through her social media profiles, where she often shares pictiurs of her and Heather. Nevertheless, she has since also been trying to move on in life, and has actually managed to do so by now being a happily married mother of 5. She is actually based out of Georgetown, South Carolina, at the moment, where she serves as a Bartender at Buzzs Roost while also being a Firefighter/EMT at Georgetown County Fire & EMS alongside her partner.

