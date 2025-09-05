Brianne Joseph: Where is the Private Investigator Now?

Reputed private investigator Brianne Joseph teams up with the Tinder Swindler victim, Cecilie Fjellhøy, to investigate a bunch of romance frauds across the nation in Netflix’s ‘Love Con Revenge,’ a six-part true crime documentary series. Talking to scam victims, Brianne goes above and beyond to gather evidence against the fraudsters in order to eventually bring them to justice. In the docuseries, her expertise and vigilance work well with Cecilie’s relentless desire to do right by the victims.

Brianne Joseph Has Decades of Experience as a Private Investigator

Brianne Joseph majored in Business Management from Dillard University, soon after which her journey as a private investigator began. In January 2005, she founded Sly Fox Investigations, an all-female private investigation agency based in Louisiana. With Brianne sitting as the CEO and head investigator, Sly Fox Investigations has become an award-winning, internationally recognized, and a six-figure brand, making it one of the most sought-after PI agencies in the state. The entire team of the firm also received an award for excellence in surveillance and for contributing to women’s empowerment. Given her impressive record, PI Magazine also named her as one of the nation’s top private investigators.

Throughout her nearly two-decade career as a licensed private investigator, Brianne has received various accolades and awards, including the BR 40 Under 40 Entrepreneurs Award, “Investigator of the Year” by the National Association of Investigative Specialists in 2011, and “Best Private Investigator in New Orleans’ Award from Expertise in 2017. She has also served as the Region II Director of the Louisiana Private Investigators’ Association and a surveillance consultant for VH1. The investigator has also been featured in various publications, such as Essence Magazine, The Atlanta Post, Artchix Magazine, The Louisiana Weekly, 225 Magazine, Elon Couture Magazine, SwagHer Magazine, and The Baton Rouge Business Report.

She was also featured on a celebrity gossip website called Bossip. Furthermore, the private investigator appears on VH1’s ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful.’ In January 2020, she also established Six Figure Investigator Marketing, a mentorship program for private investigators. In the same year, she hosted the first annual virtual conference for the World Association of Detectives, an organization for which she is a speaker as well as a trainer. The private investigator, also a YSC State Leader and philanthropist, has written various articles about private investigation.

Brianne Joseph Empowers Other Women Through Her Cancer Survival Journey

At the age of 38, Brianne Joseph was leading a comfortable life with her two children, but her life turned upside down when she was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma in situ, a form of breast cancer. Through her resilience and the constant support of her loved ones, the private investigator managed to survive the life-threatening disease. Recalling her meetings with the doctor, she told Healio, “I didn’t understand what that meant at my first appointment. At that moment, all I was interested in was if I was going to die, when I was going to die, and how much time I would have with my babies.”

Brianne claimed that she had an excellent doctor, who “was very professional, but he wasn’t very emotionally supportive to me, and he was very robotic in his explanation. Perhaps if my doctor had given me a hug, or at least told me that everything would be OK — after all, I was literally shaking — it would have made a world of difference in that moment.” Inspired by her survival journey, she published her book titled ‘Punk Azz Cancer, How Dare You!: How to Turn Your Pain into Power After a Cancer Diagnosis.’ She is also a contributing author to the entrepreneurial book titled ‘Reach Your Greatness.’ Apart from using her book to empower others, Brianne also shares her experiences of entrepreneurship, cancer survival, motherhood, and battling depression as a keynote speaker.

During her talks, Brianne primarily focuses on providing her listeners with courage, motivation, and resilience. Besides speaking at several institutions, such as LSU and Xavier University, she also served as the keynote speaker at the 2017 National Oncology Conference, where she emphasized how doctors can better support their patients. Through her position as the State Leader for the Young Survival Coalition, she spreads awareness of breast cancer in women under the age of 40. Residing in the Greater New Orleans region, Louisiana, Brianne Joseph is a happily married mother of two, preferring to keep the details of her family away from the spotlight. Her family also consists of her furry little babies named Fendi and Coco Chanel.

