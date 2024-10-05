Rómulo Aitken: Where is the Private Investigator Now?

With Netflix’s ‘The Mole Agent’ following an 83-year-old man posing as a resident in a nursing home to see if he can find signs of abuse, we get a documentary that is simply unlike any other. That’s because it is a compassionate portrait of how the elderly in our world need just as much societal interaction and familial care as anyone else, only for them to unfortunately often not get as much. However, arguably, the most intriguing individual in this ordeal was Rómulo Aitken, the private investigator at whose office this whole ordeal began.

Rómulo Aitken is a Seasoned Professional

Although not much regarding Rómulo’s early years or interest is known as of writing, we do know this private eye is an investigative specialist in a way no one even thought. After all, before he chose to kickstart his own business in Chile, he was a federal police investigator who cracked several criminal cases to bring their nation peace, which is partly why he is so emotionless in cases. It thus comes as no surprise he came across that in this matter too, whether it be whilst hiring his mole, interacting with him, or later – he couldn’t get attached, so he focused on just his work.

It turns out that Rómulo did already have a mole on whom he relied for such operations, but since they had suffered a hip injury and he had a desperate client, he had to open hiring. By this point, filmmaker Maite Alberdi had already connected with him and was waiting to film a case since they had felt a connection to the field, so it was the latter who convinced the investigator to hire the soft-spoken and gentle widower Sergio Chamy. Little did either of them know he would not only do the work but also make some incredible connections in the nursing home before being done with his boss and growing resentful of the job.

Rómuo got frustrated at points since he had to train Sergio in how to use not just spy devices like camera spectacles but also what we consider to be basic things like WhatsApp messages and Facetime. He also taught him a few code words and demanded a timely report for his client, who thought his mother was being mistreated in the home, only to sometimes go a little too far in his demands. The fact he didn’t shy away from expressing his opinions also made him a polarizing figure since he often made assumptions, but he was indeed just doing his job too.

Rómulo Aitken Leads a Quiet, Private Life

Considering the fact Rómulo is a former federal police officer turned private eye, it honestly comes as no surprise he keeps his private life well away from the limelight. After all, you never know when someone he has helped put behind bars might seek revenge, and he simply can’t let his family, his source of happiness, get compromised. He has honestly never been open about his relations either, yet considering the ring on his finger and its lack of shie, we believe it’s safe to assume he has been happily married for a long time and even has a family of his own. As for other aspects of his life, it appears as if this dog dad is a hobbyist motorcycle rider as well as a world traveler, indicating he loves an adrenaline rush and often even likes undertaking new experiences.

