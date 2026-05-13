Is Briar University a Real Place? Is Malone’s a Real Bar?

In Prime Video’s ‘Off Campus,’ a music major strikes an interesting deal with a hockey player. Hannah Wells is entirely focused on her academics to keep her scholarship, which allows her to study at Briar University. The only thing capable of distracting her is her crush on Justin, a musician who often plays at Malone’s, the bar Hannah works at. Meanwhile, Garrett Graham is a star hockey player on the road to greatness. However, to reach the path laid out for him, he must prove himself academically as well. Since he is struggling there while Hannah is struggling in the romance department, Garrett comes up with a proposal.

He will help her catch Justin’s eye, while she must help him improve his grades. At first, the deal seems reasonable to both of them, but slowly, they develop feelings for each other, which is where things get complicated. Their story unfolds on the campus of Briar U and the bustling environs of Malone’s. Both locations play a significant role in not just being the setting of their romantic tale but also being the places that reveal who they really are. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Off Campus Locations are Brought to Life by Real Places

Briar University is a fictional place created by Elle Kennedy as a setting for her ‘Off Campus’ novels, on which the Prime Video series is based. In the books, the story takes place in a Boston-based college, but when it came to filming, the cast and crew of the show turned towards Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada. The city served as the primary filming location for the romance drama series. For the scenes featuring Briar University, the premises of the University of British Columbia were used. Located at 6200 University Boulevard, the university opened its doors to its different buildings to film a wide range of scenes.

Those familiar with the place can spot the Ladner Clock Tower and the Irving K. Barber Learning Center. The hockey scenes form a significant part of the story, and most of which take place inside Briar U’s in-house hockey field. A majority of these scenes were filmed at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center at 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard. With a mix of these locations, the show presented a cohesive picture of Briar University. Another significant location in the show is Malone’s. The bar is a popular hangout point for Briar U’s students. This is also where Hannah and Allie work a part-time job.

Because it is such an important place in the story, the show’s creators used a real bar to film it. The Heatley at 696 East Hastings Street in Vancouver was transformed into Malone’s. Much like Malone’s, it is a popular joint where patrons can indulge in good food and drinks while also getting entertained with live music. Malone’s was clearly crafted in the same image as The Heatley, giving the fictional pub a realistic touch, which eventually works in the favor of the story, making it a much more grounded thing for the audience.

Read More: Where is Prime Video’s Off Campus Filmed?