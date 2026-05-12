Where is Prime Video’s Off Campus Filmed?

Adapted from the eponymous book series written by Elle Kennedy, Prime Video’s ‘Off Campus’ is a sports romantic drama series created by Louisa Levy. The narrative centers on the unlikely romantic relationship between two Briar University students — a quiet, talented singer-songwriter student named Hannah and the university’s all-star hockey player, Garrett Graham. In spite of the differences in their personalities and worldview, sparks fly between them and a love story brews. Throughout their journey, Hannah and Garrett also navigate other aspects of life, including friendships, self-discovery, and heartbreak, as well as the complexities that come with adulthood approaching. The tale of romance and friendships mostly unfolds within the campus of the fictional college, Briar University, the corridors and classrooms of which help make the narrative visually appealing and grounded in reality.

Off Campus Filming Locations

‘Off Campus’ is filmed primarily in British Columbia, particularly in and around Vancouver. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the romantic series began around early June 2025 under the working title ‘Lillian Way’ and continued for about four months before wrapping up in early October of the same year. Summing up her experience of being a part of the shooting process, Lauren Patten stated, “enrolled at Briar U, got to work with one of my favorite people on the show she created, and took in some beautiful Canadian scenery in between filming days — couldn’t ask for anything more! thank you, @offcampusonprime.”

Vancouver, British Columbia

To paint the visual canvas of the inaugural iteration of ‘Off Campus,’ the production team settled on the sprawling city of Vancouver in British Columbia. Several locations in the port city hosted the filming of the romantic drama series. The University of British Columbia doubled up as Briar University, where a significant portion of the show is set. Situated at 6200 University Boulevard, the educational institution offers an ideal backdrop for the unfolding of many events in the lives of college students. Within the university, the cast and crew also taped some sequences at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre at 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard. Many scenes featuring the ice hockey star athlete of Briar U, Garrett Graham, and his team were lensed at the iconic sports arena.

Filming of the Prime Video show also took place at the DOUGLAS, Autograph Collection, a 5-star hotel located at 45 Smithe Street. In East Vancouver, the team seemingly utilized the interiors of a local pub named The Heatley at 696 East Hastings Street. The cast and crew were also spotted shooting at Pacific Coliseum within Hastings Park at 100 North Renfrew Street. Also referred to as The Coliseum or the Rink on Renfrew, the popular landmark has served as the venue for several ice hockey matches over the years. It is likely that many ice hockey sequences were recorded in the magnificent indoor arena. For the purpose of filming the sports-themed series, the crew also took a 40-minute drive from downtown Vancouver to Coquitlam, where filming was conducted at Riverview Hospital at 2601 Lougheed Highway.

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