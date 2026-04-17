Where Was Netflix’s Roommates Filmed?

In Netflix’s ‘Roommates,’ we get acquainted with two teenage college freshmen — shy and naive Devon and cool and confident Celeste. Despite the differences in their personalities, they form an unlikely friendship and become inseparable. Soon, Devon asks Celeste to be her roommate, unaware that, instead of bringing them closer, it would harm their relationship. As the two friends begin sharing a room, their blossoming friendship turns into rivalry.

Helmed by Chandler Levack, the teen comedy movie features a young, talented ensemble cast comprising Sadie Sandler, Chloe East, Billy Bryk, Sarah Sherman, Natasha Lyonne, Nick Kroll, and Aidan Langford. The tale of friendship that turns into rivalry unfolds primarily on school and college campuses, centering on Devon and Celeste. Their shared room, which they think would strengthen their friendship, becomes a metaphorical war zone, causing emotional harm to both.

Roommates Filming Locations

Production on ‘Roommates’ was conducted primarily in New Jersey, particularly in Hudson County, Madison, Montclair, Long Branch, Millburn, Livingston, and, seemingly, Bloomfield. Several scenes were also reportedly shot in Los Angeles, California; New York City, New York; and Barcelona, Spain. According to reports, principal photography for the Chandler Levack directorial got underway in June 2025 and wrapped up in a couple of months in August of the same year.

Hudson County, New Jersey

A significant portion of the filming of ‘Roommates’ transpired in Hudson County, New Jersey. Shooting of several scenes particularly took place in Jersey City, located in the northeastern part of the state. The production team also settled on a few spots in the city of Hoboken to paint the visual canvas of the movie. In order to lens the sequence depicting the fraternity house party, the cast and crew visited the Stevens Institute of Technology, an esteemed private research university situated at 1 Castle Point Terrace. In addition to that, the team also made use of the historic charm and picturesque architecture of 9th and Hudson Street to host the shooting of the Netflix production.

Other Locations in New Jersey

Many important scenes for ‘Roommates’ were also taped in other spots across New Jersey, including the borough of Madison. To be specific, Drew University at 36 Madison Avenue served as a prominent production location for the Sadie Sandler starrer. Another college campus that features in the Netflix production is Montclair State University, situated at 1 Normal Avenue in the township of Montclair. In Montclair, the production team also set up camp in Montclair High School, where they transformed the school sign to Aldrin High School. Located at 100 Chestnut Street, the outdoor amphitheater on the school campus was turned into a film set.

In addition, the exterior of the real-life house at 72 Plymouth Street in Montclair also makes several appearances in ‘Roommates.’ In August 2025, the cast and crew members were also spotted shooting pivotal sequences for the comedy film in and around the Ocean Place Resort & Spa at 1 Ocean Boulevard in the beachside city of Long Branch. It seems that a few key portions were also filmed in some townships located in Essex County — Millburn, Livingston, and Bloomfield.

Los Angeles, California

To paint a portion of the visual canvas of ‘Roommates,’ the filming unit traveled to the home of Hollywood — Los Angeles. Situated in Southern California, the City of Angels provides an iconic skyline featuring several popular landmarks and buildings, such as the Hollywood Sign, Los Angeles City Hall, the Griffith Observatory, Venice Beach, and more, some of which might feature in the movie.

New York City, New York

Also known as the Big Apple, New York City reportedly served as one of the shooting sites for ‘Roommates.’ The bustling, crowded streets of NYC, along with its skyscrapers, make it an ideal filming destination for all kinds of projects. Besides the Chandler Levack directorial, New York City has hosted the production for various movies and TV shows, including ‘The Drama,’ ‘Is This Thing On?,’ ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ ‘Caught Stealing,’ ‘Elsbeth,’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

Barcelona, Spain

According to reports, additional portions for the Netflix comedy movie were also lensed in the city of Barcelona, the capital of the autonomous community of Catalonia. It is likely that you may spot a few popular spots and landmarks in the backdrop of exterior and establishing shots, such as Sagrada Família, the Arc de Triomf, La Rambla, the Venetian Towers, and Casa Milà.

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