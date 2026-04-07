Where Was Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair Filmed?

Created by Linwood Boomer, ‘Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair’ is the continuation of ‘Malcolm in the Middle,’ also created by Boomer, and takes place nearly 20 years after the events of the original series. The sitcom centers on the titular character, who leads a content life with his girlfriend, Tristan, and daughter, Leah, away from his family. Having managed to separate his family from his girlfriend and daughter for over a decade, Malcolm must reunite with them when Hal and Lois want him present for their 40th wedding anniversary party. Now, Malcolm is left with no choice other than to introduce Tristan and Leah to his complicated family, leading to a series of conflicts between them. The comedic tale of Malcolm and his family takes place in his new home away from his parents, as well as his parents’ residence, where most of the drama unfolds.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair Filming Locations

Although the original series was shot in Studio City, California, ‘Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair’ is filmed in British Columbia, particularly in Vancouver. According to reports, principal photography for the debut season of the comedy show commenced in April 2025 and concluded in a month or so around mid-May of the same year. In an emotional and nostalgic social media post, Frankie Muniz, who portrays Malcolm, wrote, “Just wrapped filming the Malcolm in the Middle reboot, and man, I’m still reeling. This experience was straight-up incredible—like stepping back into Malcolm’s wild world but with all the love and chaos cranked to 11. Reuniting with the cast, getting to know some new characters, laughing till it hurt, and making new memories on set felt like a dream I didn’t want to wake up from. It went by so fast, like a blur of perfect moments. I wish it could go on forever.”

Vancouver, British Columbia

In order to bring the visuals of ‘Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair’ to life, the production team utilized the facilities and talents in Vancouver. To be specific, they set up camp at Vancouver Film Studios at 3500 Cornett Road, where they built the set for the revival show. As the sitcom was shot on a larger sound stage than the original show’s, the filming unit managed to recreate the set at a larger scale, allowing more room for the cameras, cast, and crew to move around.

Although the size difference of the set was noticeable, the overall effect of the newly created set was surreal for many of the original cast and crew members. Located just 15 minutes from the downtown area, the film studio is home to 13 purpose-built sound stages, mills, warehouses, a private gym, and office space. It also offers all the other film-related requirements, making it an ideal production location for a wide range of projects. Over the years, Vancouver, nicknamed Hollywood North, has hosted the production of many films and TV shows. Apart from ‘Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair,’ it features in ‘Eternity,’ ‘Playdate,’ ‘White Chicks,’ ‘Happy Gilmore,’ ‘High Potential,’ and ‘Wild Cards.’

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