It is interesting to think about the fact that sports movies can easily be divided into two parts: one involving a single-player game, for which movies like ‘Pawn Sacrifice‘ (2006) are made, and the other for multiplayer games, like the ones we are about to discuss here. These two different kinds of sports also give birth to movies of various types. In a multi-player sport, the conflicts become more external. There are teammates to deal with, members of the opposite side, the coach, and other exterior factors that can be used to build a conflict around the central character.

However, in single-player games, the conflict is more internal. There are personal demons that haunt our protagonist, and that seems to be the drive of the movie. That being said, let us concentrate on hockey for a moment here. It is Canada’s most popular sport. Its huge popularity has made it an important part of North American culture, and thus, many great movies have been made using ice hockey as the main theme. That said, here’s the list of really good hockey movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

7. Open Heart (2023)

Directed by Jonathan Hock, ‘Open Heart’ covers the career of New York Rangers goalie (ice hockey) Henrik Lundqvist, including his heart surgery, return to the field, and retirement. We hear from him and his teammates and peers about their opinions on him, including those of Carl Hagelin, Dan Girardi, and Mike Richter. His mother, Eva, and twin brother, Joel, share their feelings and memories, which adds another layer to the documentary film’s intimate nature. You can watch it here.

6. Zero Chill (2021)

Created by Kirstie Falkous and John Regier, ‘Zero Chill’ is a teen drama streaming series that stars Grace Beedie, Dakota Benjamin Taylor, Jeremias Amoore, and Anastasia Chocholat. The story revolves around Kayla, a young adult who goes through one of the most challenging periods of her life after her family decides to move to England. The MacBentleys make such a life-changing choice as Kayla’s twin, Mac, manages to get an offer from a prestigious ice hockey team. Unfortunately, Kayla is separated from her figure skating partner and faces uncertainty about her future. The show focuses on the protagonist’s life as she tries to make things work in her circumstances and her twin brother, who gives his best to fulfill the family’s expectations that he has sacrificed so much for him. You can watch the series here.

5. Untold: Crimes & Penalties (2021)

Directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, ‘Untold: Crimes & Penalties’ is an autobiographical documentary that stars James Galante, AJ Galante, and Richard Brosal. The fourth installment of Untold: documentary film series follows the Danbury Trashers, an ice hockey team in the now-defunct United Hockey League that was bought by an associate of the Genovese crime family named James Galante. After the huge deal, the responsibility of looking after the team was transferred to Galante’s teenage son, A.J., who became the general manager and the president. In the following months, the Danbury Trashers became notorious for being violent and faced many controversies. You can check out the film here.

4. The Hockey Girls (2019 -)

Created by Laura Azemar Sánchez, Natàlia Boadas Prats, Marta Vivet, and Ona Anglada Pujol, ‘The Hockey Girls’ (‘Les de l’hoquei’) is a Catalan-language Spanish sports drama show that centers upon the life of players belonging to Club Patí Minerva women’s hockey team, which faces an uncertain future after their coach abandons them. While it seems that the dismantling of the club is imminent, Anna Ricou, the Spanish and European Championships winner, is asked to coach the team when she is going through one of the most uncertain periods in her sporting career. The show focuses on the ladies’ roller hockey team members as they fight for their team and deal with ordinary romantic and familial problems. The series stars Laia Fontàn, Mireia Oriol, Asia Ortega, Natàlia Barrientos, and Claudia Riera. You can watch ‘The Hockey Girls’ here.

3. Miracle (2004)

Based on the true story of ‘Miracle on Ice,’ the win of the U.S. men’s ice hockey team against the Soviet team at the 1980 Winter Olympics, ‘Miracle’ follows coach Herb Brooks as he trains the American team to compete in the Olympics. Burdened by his own removal from the 1960 Olympic squad, he finds himself in a tough spot, dealing with the rivalries among the players as well as their inability to perform to the best of their abilities. However, the never-give-up attitude eventually leads the team that overcomes innumerable obstacles both on and off the field to the finals, where it takes on the most dominant team, the Soviets. ‘Miracle’ stars Kurt Russell, Eddie Cahill, Sam Skoryna, Patrick O’Brien Demsey, Noah Emmerich, Sean McCann, and Patricia Clarkson. You can watch the sports drama right here.

2. Miracle: The Boys of ’80 (2026)

‘Miracle: The Boys of ’80’ is the documentary version of the eponymous movie mentioned above. Directed by Jacob Rogal and Max Gershberg, the documentary film documents the hockey game at the 1980 Olympics in which the American underdogs, led by coach Herb Brook, beat the Soviet Union team in the medal round of the men’s ice hockey tournament. With original footage of the game and the Cold War era, along with words from the players as they look back on the historic match, the film captures the game in its entirety, including its energy and atmosphere. If you want to know why the match is historic, go no further than ‘Miracle: The Boys of ’80.’ It can be streamed here.

1. Chak De! India (2007)

‘Chak De! India’ is an Indian Hindi-language (Bollywood) drama that follows the journey of Kabir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan), who rediscovers his passion for hockey as he coaches the Indian women’s national field hockey team. Facing deep-rooted patriarchy, personal conflicts, and regional biases, Khan leads the underdog team to victory in the World Cup after being accused of selling his nation when he misses a shot in the finals, resulting in India’s loss. It cost him his career until a second chance enabled him to coach the women’s team. Moving parallel is the journey of the women who get over personal issues and take India up the scoreboard. The exceptional ensemble cast, compelling storyline, and powerful portrayal of female empowerment make ‘Chak De! India’ is a compelling watch. The movie not only celebrates sports but also resonates as an inspirational and transformative narrative, transcending cultural boundaries. It is directed by Shimit Amin. You can stream it here.

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