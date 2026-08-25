We have all watched mermaid movies as youngsters and have been fascinated by fairy tales involving mermaids, monsters, princes and princesses, and so on. These stories, while garbed in the tales of magic and beauty and enchantment, also, at times, have important lessons that can shape a kid’s outlook toward life and the world. Over the years, several mermaid films have been made, and here we give you a glimpse of the best mermaid movies and shows you can check out on Netflix right away.

9. H2O: Mermaid Adventures (2015)

Based on the show ‘show H2O: Just Add Water,’ this series follows three teenagers/best friends who fall under a spell and gain the power to become mermaids whenever they touch water. We get to see their underwater experiences as they explore new wonders, make new friends, and have the perfect mermaid adventure while keeping it a secret from the outside world. It is directed by Tian Xiao Zhang. You can watch the series here.

8. Mermaze Mermaidz (2022)

The brightest mermaids of fashion, athletics, music, and culture, namely best friends Kishiko, Shellnelle, Harmonique, Riviera, and Jordie, are chosen to save the underwater Mystic City from losing its colors and light forever. They are granted the power that allows them to change their colors, and they are to learn to control the power and put it to good use before time runs out for Mystic City. ‘Mermaze Mermaidz’ is an animated adventure series created by Danna Darma and has a voice cast that includes Brenna Larsen, Alexis Peggle, Stephanie Sheh, Sasha Sloan, and Jeannie Tirado. You can watch the series here.

7. Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022)

Directed by Emory Myrick, ‘Barbie: Mermaid Power’ is an animated musical adventure movie that is a spiritual sequel to ‘Barbie: Dolphin Magic’ (2017) and the 40th entry in the Barbie film series. It follows Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts, Barbie “Malibu” Roberts, and Malibu’s sisters Skipper, Stacie, and Chelsea as they take part in a string of challenges in the underwater world of Pacifica. These challenges are designed to let the girls discover their inner powers as mermaids, which are based on the elements Earth, Air, Water, and Fire. Via the challenges, ‘Barbie: Mermaid Power’ showcases different morals and the significance of family and friendship. The voice cast includes America Young, Tatiana Varria, Kirsten Day, Tiana Camacho, and Melanie Minichino. You can watch the movie here.

6. Mermaid Magic (2024- )

Developed by Iginio Straffi, Joanne Lee, and Rich Burns, ‘Mermaid Magic’ is an animated show. It follows mermaid princess Merlina and her friends as they venture into the unknown human world. Why? To see if they can use their help to defeat Barbarossa, a wicked pirate, and his sea monsters who are draining the underwater kingdom of Mertropia of its magic. A visually stunning blend of magic, action, and emotion, ‘Mermaid Magic’ is an entertaining show for kids that also addresses the significance of ocean conservation. It can be streamed here.

5. H2O: Just Add Water (2006)

‘H2O: Just Add Water’ is an Australian TV series created by Jonathan M. Shiff, with a captivating plot centered around three teenage girls—Cleo (Phoebe Tonkin), Emma (Claire Holt), and Rikki (Cariba Heine)—who, after an encounter with a moon pool, transform into mermaids whenever they come into contact with water. The show, skillfully directed by Colin Budds, delves into the challenges they face as they navigate their newfound aquatic abilities, striving to keep their secret while managing the everyday trials of adolescence. With its mermaid themes, engaging characters, and underwater adventures, ‘H2O: Just Add Water’ enchants audiences with its unique blend of fantasy and coming-of-age drama. You can stream the series here.

4. MerPeople (2023)

‘MerPeople’ is a captivating documentary miniseries delving into the enchanting subculture of “mermaiding.” Created by Cynthia Wade, the show immerses viewers into the whimsical realm of professional mermaiding, unveiling the passion and artistry behind swimming in fins. This unique series explores how this niche hobby has evolved into a booming half-billion-dollar industry, offering a fascinating glimpse into the colorful world of mermaids and mermen. You may watch the series here.

3. Mako Mermaids (2013 – 2016)

Written by Sam Carroll, Anthony Morris, and Chris Roache, ‘Mako Mermaids’ is a teen drama fantasy series created by Jonathan M. Shiff. The show follows Zac, a clueless young adult who accidentally gains supernatural powers by touching the magic Moon Pool on a full moon night. When Sirena, Nixie, and Lyla, three mermaids responsible for guarding Mako Island, learn about it, they are instructed by fellow mermaids to meet Zac and deprive him of his powers before things spiral out of control. If they fail to do so, the trio will be banned from the island forever. You can stream ‘Mako: Island of Secrets’ here.

2. Barbie Dolphin Magic (2017)

This 2017 movie stars Barbie in the lead role. For those unaware, Barbie movies have been made for quite some time now, and in these movies, the famous doll is seen enjoying many adventures with her friends. These movies are usually direct-to-video and do not get a theatrical release. Erica Lindbeck is the person behind Barbie’s voice. Interestingly, this film marked the first time Universal Pictures was not the distributor of Barbie films. The plot of the movie revolves around a group of dolphins and their friend, Isla, who meet Barbie and her sisters who are visiting Ken.

Isla is a friend of the dolphins and a mermaid who lives under the sea with them. The movie is about how Isla and the dolphins team up with Barbie and her sisters to save the corals and a mysterious green dolphin from the eyes of fishermen. It is not what we would call a great movie, but it’s a joy to watch for kids. It also gives some valuable lessons regarding ecological conservation that can be inculcated in kids from a very young age. Feel free to show the movie to your kids right here.

1. Tidelands (2018)

Created by Stephen M. Irwin, Leigh McGrath, Nathan Mayfield, and Tracey Robertson, ‘Tidelands’ is a television series written by Stephen M. Irwin and Leigh McGrath. The story revolves around Cal McTeer, a young adult who returns to her fishing village of Orphelin Bay after a long time. However, during her absence, her hometown has changed dramatically, and many mysteries now shroud the small village. Determined to solve generations-long conspiracies, Cal begins to examine each event objectively to unravel the mysteries of Orphelin Bay. You can watch the series here.

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