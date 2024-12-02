Sharon Murphy: What Happened to Brittany Murphy’s Mom?

HBO Max’s ‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ is a two-part true crime documentary series that provides a detailed account of the circumstances surrounding the death of the rising Hollywood star — Brittany Murphy. With the help of her loved ones, including friends and co-stars, the show dives deep into her life and career. Although her mother, Sharon Murphy, did not make an appearance, she was central to the entire case and the investigation that ensued.

Sharon Murphy Was at the Center of the Deaths of Brittany Murphy and Simon Monjack

During her marriage with Angelo Joseph Bertolotti, Sharon Kathleen Murphy gave birth to the future Hollywood star — Brittany Murphy. Three years after her birth, they got divorced. Since Angelo was charged with drug possession, Sharon raised her daughter as a single mother in Edison, New Jersey. As Brittany broke into the showbiz industry, Sharon was reportedly diagnosed with breast cancer. After recovering, she was always there for her daughter during all the ups and downs of her acting career. After Brittany married Simon Monjack, Sharon lived with them in their Hollywood Hills residence. On December 20, 2009, Sharon found her beloved daughter unconscious in the bathroom and immediately dialed 911. She was devastated to learn that the ‘8 Mile’ star had passed away, reportedly due to pneumonia.

After burying her at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, Sharon continued living with her son-in-law as they both denied the claims and rumors of her death being a result of a drug overdose. By January 2010, she and Simon established a charitable fund in the name of her late daughter — Brittany Murphy Foundation. Moreover, it was rumored that the two were romantically involved, with reports suggesting that they slept in the same bed following Brittany’s death. However, these rumors were denied by Sharon, who claimed that they were just close friends who went through a tragedy together. In March 2010, Simon announced that he and Sharon were planning to sell the Hollywood Hills house and move to New York, where they would live in separate properties.

Her reason for the move was that she found LA too painful after her daughter’s death. Things got all the more twisted in her life when her son-in-law was also discovered dead in the same bathroom of the same Hollywood Hills property on May 23, 2010. Just like his late wife, he, too, was declared to have died of pneumonia and severe anemia. The similar deaths of Brittany and Simon gave rise to many rumors and possible causes of their deaths. According to reports, toxic mold found inside the house was also considered one of the reasons for their untimely demise. These claims were deemed “absurd” by Sharon initially, but in December 2011, she said that toxic mold could very well be the cause of the two tragic deaths.

Sharon Murphy Addressed the Accusations of Her Former Husband and Has Been Residing in Seclusion Ever Since

Following the sudden death of Simon Monjack, Sharon Murphy decided to stay away from the prying eyes of the media. When she decided to sell all the jewelry that Simon had gifted to Brittany, she was shocked to learn that all of it was fake. She also realized that the properties Simon said he had been investing in were fake. She was hardly left with any money, so she resorted to putting the entire wardrobe of her late daughter for sale. In 2013, Sharon’s ex-husband, Angelo Bertolotti, expressed his stance on the death of his daughter after her DNA showed signs of heavy metals and toxins in her hair and tissue.

Angelo believed foul play was involved in the tragedy. Sharon addressed his claims in an open letter she wrote for The Hollywood Reporter, accusing him of trying to smear Brittany’s memory. She wrote, “We will never know for sure. However, we do know the Los Angeles County Coroner did extensive tests and found that she died of natural causes. And now she is a real living angel in heaven.” Later, she reportedly sold the Hollywood Hills house and went to reside in Southern California, where she leads a private life focusing on her mental health.

