Linda Monjack: What Happened to Simon Monjack’s Mom?

When ‘8 Mile’ and ‘Just Married’ fame Brittany Murphy passed away out of the blue in December 2009, the world of Hollywood was shaken to its core while the media spread rumors and allegations about her relationship with her husband, Simon Monjack. The mysterious case of Brittany’s death is the primary focus of ‘HBO Max’s ‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?,’ a two-part docuseries that also covers aspects of her life and acting career. Among the people who make an appearance on the show is Simon’s mother, Linda Monjack, who sternly defended her son and denied the allegations against him.

Linda Monjack Spoke in Favor of Simon Monjack Even After His Demise

On March 9, 1970, Linda Monjack and her late husband, William, gave birth to Simon Monjack in Hillingdon, Middlesex. Unfortunately, William died of a brain tumor in 1986, leaving Linda to care for their son alone. She watched her son gain stardom as he got into the entertainment industry and became a screenwriter. In April 2007, he got married to the Hollywood star Brittany Murphy, who reportedly died of pneumonia on December 20, 2009, at their Hollywood Hills residence. Following the tragedy, Linda had her son’s back and supported him when rumors and accusations were thrown at him by the media and public.

She was devastated when he, too, died of pneumonia on May 23, 2010, in the same Hollywood Hills house. A couple of months later, it was alleged that Simon had withdrawn a large amount of money from Brittany’s account after her demise. Defending her son, she claimed that there seemed to be financial problems even before the deaths as Sharon, Brittany’s mother, had been asking for money from her friends. When the late actress’ business manager revealed that large sums of money were being withdrawn from her account, Linda blamed it on the financial issue that Sharon was facing at the time. As for the cause of the death of her son and daughter-in-law, she claimed that she noticed black mold in the couple’s bedroom.

Linda Monjack is a Clinical Hypnotherapist Based in Slough

Despite all the ups and downs she has faced in her life, Linda Monjack has held her head high and stayed strong. Serving as a beacon of resilience in the face of adversity, she has moved on and built a beautiful life, one that she leads with grace and pride. From what we can tell, she has been a resident of Slough in England for a while now. She prefers to lead a private life, and the lack of social media updates on her profiles is a testament to her choice. Linda has a degree in Design and Fine Arts from St. Martin’s School of Art – University of the Arts London. Not only that, but she also studied at the University of the Philippines Open University (UPOU).

On the professional front, Linda is a spiritual/clinical hypnotherapist and psychic medium at Higher Vibrations. She offers life coaching and counseling by employing Neuro-Linguistic Programming techniques and Cognitive behavioral therapy. Through her approach — which also involves color psychology — she helps her clients lead a balanced life. She specializes in helping people get over mental health issues, such as overcoming different types of phobias, alleviating anxiety, and managing stress. Though the sudden passing of her only son on May 23, 2010, left an undeniable void in her heart, Linda has learned to cope with it by keeping his memories alive in her heart.

She was Simon’s biggest cheerleader and stood by him through thick and thin. Even today, more than 14 years after his death, Linda is firm in her stance regarding the allegations against her son. To all the negative comments and accusations, she still says: “You know, people do believe what they want to believe. You hear what you want to hear. You react to what you want to hear from that other person.” In matters of heart, Linda seems to be in a loving relationship with a person who makes her feel loved, understood, and seen. With the hardships she encountered in life, she deserves to.

Read More: Sônia Moura: Where is Eliza Samudio’s Mother Now?