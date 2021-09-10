The noteworthiest quality about Brooke and Brice Gilliam is that they are entirely self-taught home renovators. The married couple who have been making waves with their new show ‘Making Modern with Brooke and Brice,’ had different day jobs but never let it affect their true calling. Hard work, immense talent, and undying passion have led the couple towards glorious success. With Brooke and Brice’s breakthrough in television, interest in the couple’s life has grown tenfold. Let’s dig deep and find out more about them, shall we?

Brooke and Brice Gilliam’s Profession

Interestingly neither Brooke nor Brice’s career patch initially included building or design. Although Brooke mentioned that the desire to take things apart and remake them in her own style came to her at a very young age. It quickly died down once she went off to college. Once in college, Brooke did not find the time needed to pursue her passion for building and had to let it go. After studying marketing for three years, Brooke wanted to take up a profession that would help her bring a decisive change to people’s lives and health. Thus she took up a job as a pharmaceutical sales representative and began spreading the message of proper healthcare among people. After lending her talent in sales to various organizations, in 2017, Brooke earned the position of Sr. Biopharmaceutical Sales Rep at Amgen, where she works till today.

On the other hand, Brice mentioned that he had always wanted to be the helping hand in society. He desired to be a person people can look up to for a positive change. Thus, after getting a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry Cellular and Molecular Biology, he chose the career path of an Orthodontist. Brice was a resident at Howard University Hospital before starting his own dental practice. Ultimately, in October 2019, Brice established Elevation Orthodontics, the first adult-only dental practice in Nashville.

For the couple, building, renovating, and designing were hidden passions that they never had the chance to explore. Even though they take up opposite roles, with Brooke being the builder and Brice, the designer, they mentioned how their passion provides them with a creative outlet that every person requires. Interestingly, they never had any prior training and are entirely self-taught. Although their passion for building and designing got lost in the rat race of life, the couple rediscovered it once they began building their house in Nashville, Tennesee. They designed the whole house and were even hands-on when it came to construction. Naturally, their passion, talent, and dedication did not go unnoticed, and their reputation as a designer-builder duo started spreading. Moreover, with Brooke and Brice being ever helpful, they loved taking on projects and helping people with their house-renovation problems.

Brooke and Brice Gilliam’s Marriage and Family

Brooke and Brice’s fantastic partnership in life and in work has worked wonders for them. They are a perfectly complimenting dream team that creates the most refreshing and mindblowing designs. As life partners, Brooke and Brice appear to be very much in love and are supportive of each other. The couple met in October 2010 and felt their deep connection. With matching passions and a desire to be creative, it did not take long for the two to get close and they tied the knot in 2012. Although they don’t have any children to date, the couple did an excellent job of building up a loving home together.

Brooke and Brice’s dedication and love shone brightly through the way they joined hands and constructed their dream house. The couple also put their minds together and designed a beautiful office for Brice’s Elevation Orthodontics. Even in their roles as house-renovators, the couple helps each other smash pre-conceived gender bias as Brooke takes on the male-dominant profession of a builder and Brice works as the designer. Although the couple isn’t that active on social media, they have a few pictures together, which speaks volumes about their lovely relationship. It is truly mesmerizing to witness how Brooke and Brice’s commitment keeps leading them towards success, and we wish them the very best for all their future endeavors.

Read More: Best Home Improvement Shows