Brooke Sheridan: What Happened to Bo Dukes’ Ex-Girlfriend?

In October 2005, Tara Grinstead was last seen at her apartment in Ocilla, Georgia. The case remained unsolved until 2017, when a crucial tip finally brought it back into focus. The person who came forward was Brooke Sheridan, the girlfriend of Bo Dukes, a man who knew about the crime and was later convicted of hindering the investigation. Sheridan showed considerable courage in bringing her boyfriend’s confessions to light. NBC’s ‘Dateline’ episode ‘The Orchard’ explores this important development, highlighting how her actions proved instrumental in helping solve the case.

Brooke Sheridan Noticed a Change in Her Boyfriend’s Behavior and Questioned Him

Brooke Sheridan first met Bo Dukes through a dating app, and the two soon developed a connection. By 2015, their relationship had become serious enough for her to move in with him. In later interviews, Sheridan recalled thinking that her partner was an exceptionally intelligent and smart man, and said she had fallen in love with him. At the time, she believed they were beginning a beautiful new chapter together. According to Sheridan, things seemed to be going well until 2017, when she began noticing a change in Dukes’ behavior. She said he had started experiencing mood swings and had also expressed what she described as suicidal thoughts.

Brooke said she was deeply concerned by the change in Bo’s behavior and eventually persuaded him to tell her what was troubling him. That was when he revealed that his friend, Ryan Duke, had been involved in Tara Grinstead’s murder and that he had helped him dispose of evidence afterward. Sheridan said she could hardly believe what she was hearing, adding, “I felt like I was gonna be sick. I didn’t know who I was staring at. I didn’t know who he was.” When asked about Ryan’s motive, she recalled Bo’s response: “He said, ‘That’s something that only God and Ryan know.'” Sheridan was suddenly faced with an agonizing choice between the man she loved and doing what was right for Grinstead’s family.



Brooke Sheridan Testified Against Her Boyfriend During His Trial

In February 2017, Brooke Sheridan decided to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and report what Bo Dukes had told her. During Bo’s trial in March 2019, she testified that her then-boyfriend had begun experiencing panic and anxiety attacks after being interviewed by the GBI in 2016. During one particularly severe episode, she testified, he told her that Ryan Duke had entered Tara Grinstead’s home and killed her, and that he had helped burn her body.

Sheridan’s account proved pivotal in bringing the case back into focus, while her testimony further strengthened the prosecution’s case. Bo was ultimately convicted of helping conceal Grinstead’s death and sentenced to 25 years in prison. At his sentencing, he even apologized to her. She has made few public appearances since then, having appeared on ’48 Hours’ and ‘CBS This Morning’ in 2017. Beyond these interviews, Sheridan has largely stayed out of the public eye, and little is known about her current life.