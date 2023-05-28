Brooks Jennings Murder: Where is Clayton Carter Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Fear Thy Neighbor: Unwelcome to the Neighborhood’ describes how an unfortunate year-long feud resulted in the brutal execution of a friendly neighbor Brooks Jennings in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania in August 2017. The police caught the perpetrator at the crime scene, standing beside Brooks’ body with the murder weapon in hand. If you’re interested in finding what led to the mindless killing and the killer’s identity, we’ve you covered. Here’s what we know.

How Did Brooks Jennings Die?

Carter, 53, and Jennings, 51, had not been friendly neighbors but rather had an ongoing, contentious feud that had drawn the attention of police on a number of occasions over the years since Carter moved into the neighborhood to live with his wife’s aging father. Interestingly, Carter had once been arrested and charged with driving a car through the front door of the house during a dispute with his father over the treatment of his daughter.

Jennings died in the early morning hours of Aug. 8, 2017, near the driveway of his home in the 300 block of Box Elder Drive, his wife and son both watching from inside their home as Carter stood over the body with the murder weapon in his hand. Jill said her son could in the end find solace in the knowledge that his father “died protecting his wife, his son, his neighborhood, and his community” from Carter. Carter maintained that he acted in self-defense because he believed Jennings was going to attack him with a knife that was found at the scene.

Steve Oliver knew Clayton P. Carter III as a man with a temper. Since Carter moved in next door to George Brooks Jennings and his wife, Jill, in their quiet Chester County neighborhood a few years ago, Oliver said, the 51-year-old Carter had tormented the family. Oliver, brother of Jill Jennings, said Carter particularly targeted his brother-in-law. “That guy is a menace to society,” Oliver said.

Who Killed Brooks Jennings?

In all, Oliver said, Carter’s long-running dispute with Jennings resulted in more than 70 calls to the police in the last five years or so. West Goshen police said that estimate sounded high but they did not have the exact numbers on hand. That feud in West Goshen took a devastating turn early Tuesday when prosecutors say Carter shot and killed Brooks Jennings after a confrontation over a spotlight.

Carter’s attorney said his client was attacked and acted in self-defense. Surrounded by family and friends at her home on the 300 block of Box Elder Drive on Wednesday afternoon, a shaken Jill Jennings — who prosecutors say watched Carter shoot her husband from an inside window — politely declined to speak to a reporter. But standing under a tree on the front lawn, just feet from the driveway where Brooks Jennings was killed, Oliver shared the family’s grief — and his own frustration.

“It could have been prevented,” Oliver said. “It’s obvious to me,” Oliver said he had spoken to friends in law enforcement, who told him there isn’t much police can do when someone is behaving erratically or aggressively on their own property. West Goshen police once responded to another neighbor’s call about Carter’s carrying a gun on his own property, Chief Joseph Gleason said, but that was something he was legally permitted to do.

“I get the law, but I also know what common sense is,” Oliver said. “Enough is enough.” Gleason, meanwhile, said his department did all it could do to contain the feud. “I think if something could have been done, we would have done it,” Gleason said. In the past, “we had allegations, but we never had proof.” Since January, police had a record of seven interactions with Carter, Gleason said.

Those included complaints of Carter revving his motorcycle, as well as calls that Carter made to police. Before Jennings was killed, West Goshen police had last interacted with Carter just before 8 p.m. Monday. Police were called to the block to resolve another dispute between Jennings and Carter, according to the complaint. Gleason said it was purely a verbal altercation. A news release from the District Attorney’s Office said the argument was related to “cursing and a video recording in the backyard.”

A few hours later, tensions escalated. Carter returned home from an errand at about 1 a.m. when he saw Jennings outside, according to the complaint. Carter grabbed his .380-caliber Ruger semi-automatic handgun from inside his home and went back outside to move his car. He and Jennings began arguing about a spotlight issue; Carter later told police that Jennings was shining a light on him. Carter then drove his car onto the grass so it faced Jennings with the high beams on, according to the complaint. Carter got out of his car and the argument continued. Carter shot Jennings, who collapsed. Carter then stood over Jennings, who lay motionless on his own driveway and shot him once more in the head, according to the complaint.

Where is Clayton Carter Now?