Bruce Cucchiara Murder: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

Residents of New Orleans, Louisiana, were left shocked when businessman Bruce Cucchiara was murdered in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Although Bruce was killed in broad daylight, the investigation suffered a setback due to a lack of witnesses. On top of it, reports mentioned that the victim was looking at investment properties in the area at the time of the slaying. The podcast ‘Counterclock’ season 5 chronicles the brutal murder and even documents the investigation that tried to get to the bottom of the incident. Let’s delve into the details and find out more, shall we?

How Did Bruce Cucchiara Die?

A resident of St. Tammany Parish in Louisiana, Bruce Cucchiara was a loving father of one and was well respected in the community. People who knew him described him as a kindhearted, caring, and family-oriented individual who always put his loved ones above everything else. Besides, Bruce was also known for extending a helping hand to people in need, and he even maintained amicable relationships with most others around him. Reports mention that he worked for the Riecke family in Covington, Louisiana.

Bruce previously held prestigious positions such as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Resource Bank and the Chief Financial Officer of the real estate development company SECO. On top of it, the father of two had a soft corner for baseball and was involved in baseball and basketball coaching at a community level. Thus, seeing as how Bruce’s community widely loved him, people had no idea why anyone would want such a kind soul dead. According to sources, he received a call on April 24, 2012, informing him about a potential property for investment in Lafayette, Louisiana.

By 8:00 AM, Bruce arrived at the office, and after fielding some emails and a phone call from his associate, Glen Angus, he set off for the Mark VII apartment complex. It is said that he reached the apartment complex by 9:30 AM and enquired about the visit with the building manager. However, much to Bruce’s surprise, he realized that the address he had was incorrect, and no one was informed about his visit. Unable to find any clarity on the situation, he began walking back towards his car at around 10:14 AM when he was shot dead at close range.

By the time first responders arrived on the scene, they found Bruce lying on the ground with his blood pooled around him. An initial medical examination soon proved that the victim had passed away, while investigators also noticed bullet wounds on his body. Later, an autopsy confirmed that Bruce Cucchiara was shot to death at close range with a handgun. However, much to the police’s surprise, not even a single bullet casing was located at the murder scene.

Who Killed Bruce Cucchiara?

The initial investigation into Bruce Cucchiara’s murder was pretty challenging as the police did not have any leads or witnesses to work with. Law enforcement officers carried out a thorough search of the crime scene and even canvassed the area around the parking lot but to no avail. In fact, not even a bullet casing was found near the victim’s body, and there appeared to be no eyewitnesses to the murder. Even the building manager Bruce had spoken to previously insisted he saw nothing, while the victim’s acquaintances had no idea why anyone would want to murder the businessman. Hence, without any clues or an immediate suspect, the investigation stalled for quite some time.

When investigating the murder, the police discovered that Bruce and his associate, Glen Angus, spoke twice over the phone on the day of his murder, with the second call ending moments before the fatal gunshot. However, when questioned, Glen insisted on his innocence and claimed he had nothing to do with the homicide. On the other hand, shortly after the incident, the police noticed Bruce’s cell phone had been stolen, and they received a notification when someone tried to log into the victim’s Apple account with the wrong password. However, this lead also led to a dead end, and the murderer remained at large.

Nevertheless, about two days after Bruce was shot, the police managed to make a sketch of a possible suspect and began circulating it among the public. The man they were looking for appeared to be in his mid-20s, clean-shaven, and six feet tall. Moreover, he was also described to be wearing an all-black outfit along with a hood on his head. Unfortunately, the suspect in question has never been spotted or apprehended, although the police remain hopeful about a successful conclusion to the case. On the other hand, reports claim that five insurance claims, ranging from a million to two million dollars, were taken out on Bruce in the years following his death.

Naturally, with the case sitting idle for a long time, Bruce’s daughter, Caitlin Picou, and her brother took the investigation into their own hands. In 2019, Caitlin revealed that a new detective was working on the case and said, “With the investigation, it’s been extremely frustrating. We have a third new detective that is now on the case. The details just don’t seem to line up that it was a robbery gone wrong. It seems that it was more of a setup of our father.” Besides, she even mentioned that the detectives showed a renewed interest in talking to Glen Angus.

Still, that was the last progress the case witnessed, as it has been dormant ever since. Yet, officers consider it an active investigation and are looking for two individuals named Richard Chambers and Joyce Whitfield, who apparently have essential information to share. Meanwhile, Bruce’s children are determined to get to the bottom of the incident and are unwilling to give up until their father gets the justice he deserves.

