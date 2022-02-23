Brucetravious Frazier Murder: Where is Gregory Todd Now?

Brucetravious Frazier, a young man from Auburn, Alabama, was the victim of a brazen shooting in July 2018. Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Murder Tapes: Fled on Foot’ chronicles how the authorities used surveillance footage and witness statements to piece together what happened that evening, eventually arresting the killer. So, if you’re curious to find out why Bruce was targeted, we’ve got you covered.

How Did Brucetravious Frazier Die?

Brucetravious was born in December 1989 to Teresa Frazier and Bruce Penny. Bruce came from a large family with three sisters and two brothers. The 28-year-old was described as having an outgoing personality; he was always joking around. Furthermore, Bruce was gay and unafraid to express himself. But tragedy struck the beloved man in Opelika, Alabama, on July 23, 2018.

At around 7:48 PM that evening, the authorities received multiple calls of shots fired on the street. When the police got there, they saw Bruce’s car parked on the side of the road. Inside, he was in the driver’s seat, bloody and unresponsive. Bruce suffered a gunshot wound in the head. After receiving treatment at the scene, he was rushed to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia, where he succumbed to the injury two days later.

Who Killed Brucetravious Frazier?

Witnesses at the scene told the police about hearing gunshots but not actually seeing the shooting. They soon learned that the shooting happened a short distance away, with the car coming to a stop later. Upon searching the area, the authorities found 14 9mm shell casings close by, indicating the shooter stood at the intersection. People there also reported another woman in the car, but she fled, presumably rattled by what happened.

According to the show, the authorities later heard from the woman, Lartosha Robinson, a friend of Bruce’s. She stated that Bruce got into a verbal argument with someone at the intersection, who then began shooting at the vehicle. While Bruce was hit, Lartosha ducked, hit the gas pedal with her hand, and steered the car to safety before fleeing the scene. By then, the police identified the shooter as Gregory Jacquan Todd, then an 18-year-old from Georgia. Lartosha later picked him out from a photographic lineup.

Surveillance footage from the area where the incident took place was examined later. While the shooting was captured on video, the authorities believed Gregory was seen running away after. During the time he was on the run, it was stated on the show that Lartosha’s trailer home was shot at as well. Finally, about three weeks after the murder, the US Marshal service tracked Gregory down to a trailer in Camp Hill, Alabama.

Where is Gregory Todd Now?

Once in custody, Gregory began to talk. According to the show, he had seen Bruce in the area a few times in the past. That evening, Gregory said that Bruce drove by the intersection and then circled back to him. At that point, Gregory, who had enough, asked Bruce to stop looking at him. A verbal argument ensued, and Gregory fired multiple shots at Bruce’s car, resulting in his death.

Eventually, Gregory pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder, receiving consecutive sentences of 30 years and 25 years in December 2020. As per prison records, he was also sentenced to concurrent 20 years for other offenses. He remains incarcerated at the Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio, Alabama. Gregory will be eligible for parole in September 2033.

Read More: How Did Cory Bodily Die?