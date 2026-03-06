Where is Bryan Pata’s Family Now?

The case of Bryan Pata has long been a source of grief and frustration for his family, who have spent years seeking answers and justice for his death. The long delays in the investigation only added to their pain, as they continued to live with the uncertainty surrounding what had happened to him. His mother, Jeanette Pata, lost her youngest child, and that has weighed heavily on her as the years passed. Bryan’s brothers, Edwin and Edrick Pata, have also spoken publicly about the case and the impact it had on their family. In ABC’s ’20/20: Murder at the U,’ they shared their experiences and reflected on Bryan’s life. They spoke about the long search for justice, and the hope that the truth about what happened will finally come to light.

Jeanette Pata Hoped For Her Son’s Case to be Solved Soon

Jeanette Pata had immigrated from Haiti and built a life for herself in the US. She eventually settled in Miami, Florida, with her husband, Junior Pierre. The couple had 9 children in total, but Jeanette reportedly raised most of the kids largely on her own while working multiple jobs at the same time. Because money was tight, the family relied on food stamps, but Jeanette was determined that her children would never have to compromise on their dreams. Her youngest son, Bryan Pata, was beginning to build a promising career in football. When he joined the University of Miami, the possibility of making it to the NFL seemed closer than ever.

Jeanette was incredibly proud of her son, though she often reminded him to be cautious. On November 7, 2007, Jeanette received the call that Bryan had been shot. Unable to believe what she was hearing, she rushed to the scene outside his apartment in Kendall, Florida, but it was already too late. The years that followed proved even more difficult as the case remained unresolved. In May 2007, Jeanette received about $2 million in a wrongful death payout from the insurance companies of the Colony Apartment complex. The settlement stemmed from claims of negligent security, including the failure to provide the advertised 24-hour protection and poorly maintained outdoor lighting that allegedly left the area “pitch black” where the shooting occurred. The funds allowed her to quit her job, and according to reports, she moved to Palm Beach County by 2008.

For years, there were no arrests or major developments in Bryan’s case. In 2017, Jeanette stood alongside police and her sons, Edwin and Edrick Pata, to appeal to the public for any information that could help solve the case. Yet in a 2020 interview, she shared that she still had not heard any updates and felt that the investigation had made little progress. Around the same time, Bryan’s grave was desecrated, which led her to move her son’s remains to an undisclosed location. When Rashaun Jones was finally arrested, it seemed as though Jeanette might finally see justice for her son. By February 2026, she attended the trial in a wheelchair, hoping for closure. However, when the proceedings ended in a mistrial, it felt as though she had been brought back to square one. Though Jeanette has not spoken publicly in recent years, it is only natural that she continues to hope that answers about her son’s death will one day come.

Edwin Pata is Shining in His Career as a Football Coach Today

Edwin Pata had always been very close to his brother, Bryan. Even after Bryan left for college, the two stayed in frequent contact. On November 6, 2007, while Bryan was out for dinner celebrating his anniversary, he was texting and calling Edwin often. He later recalled that it felt unusual that on a day meant for celebration, Bryan seemed preoccupied with his dog and football. That evening was the last time Edwin spoke to his brother. In the years that followed, Edwin remained deeply involved in the case. In 2017, he joined his family for a press conference with the police to appeal for leads. Then, in February 2026, after Rashaun Jones’ trial ended in a mistrial, Edwin spoke publicly, saying, “It’s disappointing. It’s frustrating, really, for all of us, of course, especially my mom, for every single sibling and every person that came out and supported us.”

Edwin has built an impressive career in football, both as a player and a coach. He began as a graduate assistant at FIU before moving on to coach at Florida A&M, where he worked with tight ends and later served as offensive line coach and interim head coach. He also served as a head coach at La Salle High School and returned to Miami in various coaching capacities, including as a senior analyst and assistant offensive line coach, before joining FIU as the offensive line coach in 2025. Throughout his career, he has been dedicated to developing players and leading teams at both the college and high school levels. Based in Miami with his wife, Daphney, and their four daughters, Ellone, Dallas, Eres, and Daelynn, he remains connected to his late brother’s memories and continues to hope for justice in his case.

Edrick Pata Has Been Speaking About His Brother’s Case in Public

Edrick Pata, Edwin’s twin, recalled that in the days leading up to his brother Bryan’s death, Bryan had been unusually paranoid. Edrick shared that in the fall of 2007, he began having dreams in which he saw his brother in a casket, though he tried not to let it affect him. When he mentioned the dreams to Bryan, his brother simply told him to pray, and that’s what Edrick did. He remembered Bryan saying, “Man, they keep chasing me. These people, somebody, keep chasing me in my damn dream.”

In a 2020 interview, Edrick expressed frustration at not hearing from the police since 2017, calling it very disappointing, and requested that the case details and records be released to the family. He also spoke on behalf of his mother, saying she had lost hope. By February 2026, Edrick said that his nephews and nieces, who were infants when the crime occurred, had grown up without closure. Though he is a private person by nature, it seems like Edrick has his own children, some of whom compete in track and field, and he takes pride in cheering them on.

