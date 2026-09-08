Why is Brynn Whitfield not in RHONY Season 16? Why Did She Leave the Show?

Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ brings together an interesting group of women whose interpersonal relationships often become a focal point of the show. In season 14, when the entire cast was renewed, Brynn Whitfield was one of the new cast members. While there were some skirmishes that she got into during the season, it was in the next season that things really blew up for her. In fact, things escalated to a point where other cast members publicly stated that they were no longer friends with Brynn. She soon responded to the speculation that she would be leaving the franchise and admitted that the rumors were true.

Brynn Whitfield Was Accused of Fabricating Accounts of a Fight With a Cast Member

Brynn Whitfield, in season 14, introduced herself as a marketing professional who wanted to be a “trophy wife.” She had a lighthearted nature that let her get along well with anyone. In fact, she was often hailed as the life of the party. That season, she spoke about being biracial and how she had felt distanced from the Black community all her life. She said that it was only after she started going to an African-American-run hair salon that she began to reconnect with that part of her identity. While there were some bubbling arguments, especially between her and Ubah Hassan, overall things were good between them.

In season 15, things came to a head for Brynn when she got into an argument with Hassan. On the show, the latter had said that Brynn built physical intimacy with people to climb her way to the top of her career. However, when Brynn recounted the fight to the other castmates, she told them that the comment was particularly insensitive because she had survived a sexual assault in the past and Hassan knew about it. When the latter was confronted about her comments, she denied that she had ever known Brynn had such a history. Hassan was really troubled by the situation, and over time, the cast members began to feel that Brynn had not been honest about telling Hassan such things. At the reunion, several cast members called Brynn out and later confirmed that they had all cut off contact with her.

Brynn Whitfield Spoke About Not Feeling Comfortable While Filming Her Last Season

Brynn Whitfield first announced that she would not be coming back for season 16 in June 2025. She simply stated that she was taking the time to focus on other projects. In a later interview, Brynn said that she did not feel good about how she was portrayed in the last season. She said there was no way she could have gone from having a big fight to concocting a plan to lie to her castmate. She added, “It’s disgusting that I’m talking about two things that I would hope that no woman or person would have to experience — suicide and sexual assault — and everyone’s like, ‘Brynn, we feel taken advantage of.’ Maybe don’t use those words to describe the situation. I just feel like I wasn’t shown much respect.” In another interview, Brynn opened up about how filming season 15 had been too much for her. She added that she felt “icky” about the experience and could not go back to working in an environment like that.

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