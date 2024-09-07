Whitney Leavitt: Why Did She Leave MomTok? Where is She Now?

Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ showcases the lives of eight mothers from the LDS church who also work as social media influencers. Among the original four women who formed MomTok, a group that collaborated to create content, Whitney Leavitt’s journey has taken a unique path. In the first season, she began on a positive note, eager to move past the swinging scandal that had shaken her world. However, things quickly unraveled as she struggled to find her place within the group and even questioned whether her time with them had come to an end. She contemplated if she should focus her energy elsewhere.

Whitney Leavitt Didn’t Feel Comfortable in the Group After a While

Whitney Leavitt entered the first season after spending two months in Hawaii. Initially, she explained that the getaway was to escape the scrutiny following Taylor’s revelation about the group’s soft-swinging culture. However, during a sit-down with her friends, she revealed another reason for the trip—she had discovered that her husband, Conner Leavitt, had been using dating apps. The couple had taken the trip to work through the issue and find a way forward. Whitney first felt sidelined when Taylor discussed her miscarriage with her boyfriend in the same conversation, which led to a gradual breakdown in their relationship. Whitney’s detachment became apparent when she chose not to attend Taylor’s baby shower, a decision not well-received by the other women in the group.

When Demi hosted a Galentine’s Day party at her house, Whitney brought a gag gift, making fun of an intimate moment between Demi and her husband. However, Demi didn’t take it as lightheartedly as Whitney intended, and things quickly escalated. Later, during a trip for Mayci’s birthday, lingering resentments resurfaced, leading to a major argument between Demi and Whitney. Feeling unsupported and surrounded by conflict, Whitney decided she needed a break from the group. She left the group chat, unfollowed some members on social media, and distanced herself, believing she was removing herself from a toxic situation.

The other women in the group felt Whitney avoided accountability for her actions and simply ran from the problem. Even her close friend, Mayci Neeley, couldn’t mend the growing rift. When Mayci hosted a launch party for her business, Whitney’s absence deeply hurt her, as she had hoped for the support of her best friend. This moment led some of the other group members to unfollow Whitney on social media. Whitney later attended Mikayla Matthews’ birthday party and attempted to explain her decisions, but it didn’t resonate well with the group. As the season wrapped up, Whitney made it clear that she was ready to leave “MomTok” behind and focus on building a new life on a homestead with her husband and children.

Whitney Leavitt Has Left the Door Open For Rejoining MomTok

In interviews, Whitney has spoken about her decision to leave the well-known influencer group, expressing that she is at peace with her choices. When asked if she would return for the second season of the series, Whitney mentioned that she hasn’t made a final decision yet. She explained that she wanted to wait and watch the first season to evaluate “what was really said, what was really done” before determining her next steps.

Despite the tension, it seems Whitney hasn’t completely cut ties with her group of friends, as she still follows them on social media. In an interview, when asked directly if she was still part of “MomTok,” Whitney admitted she wasn’t sure and had multiple answers for it. She shared that while she didn’t feel particularly welcomed in the group, she had reconnected with some of its members. This leaves the potential for fans to see Whitney dancing and making reels with the group again in the future.

Whitney Leavitt is Celebrating Family and Career Milestones Today

Since filming for the season concluded, the influencer has been joyfully preparing for a new addition to her family. She discovered she was expecting her third child, and she and Conner have been adjusting to welcome their baby, due in October 2024. In August 2024, she and her husband celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. They have also enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and a family trip to Disneyland with their two children, cherishing their time together. Her social media presence remains thriving, with numerous brand deals, including collaborations with MCoBeauty and Ulike Global. As an Instagram and TikTok star, Whitney has much to look forward to this year and is excited about the future.

