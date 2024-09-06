Where is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Filmed?

Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ is a reality docu-series that focuses on the lives of a group of Mormon wives turned influencers whose life turns upside down when they find themselves in the middle of a swinging sex scandal. As the drama stirs up and they make headlines all over the globe due to the scandal, their bond with each other deteriorates. The survival of their sisterhood seems unlikely but since they have gotten out of worse situations together, they are bound to try their best to get through this as well. As they spend time with each other and their respective husbands in different places, questions about the specific sites that feature on the show are bound to arise.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Filming Locations

Since ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ follows the daily lives of Utah-based wives, the shooting naturally takes place across different parts of the state of Utah. One of the crew members, Brandon Beck, shared his feelings of being a part of the show. He wrote, “…I’m really proud to be a part of the team creating unforgettable content at Jeff Jenkins Productions with Jeff Jenkins and Russell Jay. I’m grateful for our partners at 3BMG, Hulu, Select Management, ColourMovie, & Signature Tracks…” He added, “I was really lucky to work with some of the most talented artists on this series; of course the best editors in TV, but also camera opps, field loggers, producers, post staff, and our amazing lawyers. We are a creative force from bottom to the top.”

Various Locations Across Utah

A majority of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ is lensed across Utah, seemingly in and around the capital of the state — Salt Lake City. Situated in the northeast corner of the Salt Lake Valley, the county seat of Salt Lake County is a blend of natural and modern architectural landscapes. It is likely that the panoramic vistas of the city are captured and incorporated in various episodes of the show, mainly as establishing shots.

The cast and crew also travel outside the capital and set up camp in the city of Provo. After obtaining the necessary permission, they took over the Provo Utah Temple at 2200 Temple Hill Drive during the shooting process of season 1 and taped various pivotal sequences. Formerly known as the Provo Temple, it is a temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Currently closed for renovation purposes, it was declared that the sacred establishment would be renamed the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple after the reconstruction.

