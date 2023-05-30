Buckhead Shore Season 1: Where are They Now?

‘Buckhead Shore’ is the sensational spinoff of the beloved MTV reality series ‘Jersey Shore.’ The show highlights the vibrant and exhilarating world of nine friends as they embark on an unforgettable summer filled with non-stop fun, laughter, and endless parties. It is set in the lively Buckhead neighborhood, known for its upscale lifestyle and thriving nightlife scene.

The show takes the essence of ‘Jersey Shore’ and injects it with a fresh dose of Southern charm. With their unique personalities and unbridled energy, the cast members are ready to captivate viewers as they navigate the highs and lows of living together under one roof. If you are curios to know where the cast members are now, we’ve got you covered.

Where Is Bethania Locke Now?

Bethania Locke is a Georgia native with an impressive professional background. Born on August 11, 1994, in Buford, Georgia, she now calls Atlanta her home. Before her exciting journey on Buckhead Shore, Bethania showcased her skills as a sales employee at Hanger One Multi-Family, dedicating more than three and a half years to the company. Bethania’s passion for the production industry led her to work as a production assistant at Georgia State University, where she honed her skills in organizing productions, operating cameras, and managing staff.

In addition to her production work, Bethania also had the opportunity to work as a production assistant at Happy Madison Productions, gaining valuable experience in the entertainment industry. She also showcased her versatility as a freelance writer for Metro News Atlanta, covering local news topics and contributing engaging pieces. Currently, Bethania Locke is focused on her exciting venture on Buckhead Shore and is not currently involved in a romantic relationship.

Where Is Parker Lipman Now?

Parker Lipman, a professional in the field of consulting, brings his expertise and determination to the bustling city of Athens, Georgia, in the United States. With a background in Private Equity, Parker has a deep understanding of the financial landscape and the intricacies of investment strategies. However, he is single at the moment.

Where Is Katie Canham Now?

Katie Canham is a talented digital creator and model based in the vibrant cities of Atlanta and Miami. With a passion for creating captivating content and striking visuals, Katie is a force to be reckoned with in the world of digital media. Managed by Zombie Models, Katie is known for her unique style and ability to bring life to every project she takes on. Her creativity knows no bounds as she collaborates with brands and fellow creatives to produce stunning and engaging content.

Where Is Adamo Giraldo Now?

Adamo Giraldo is a resident of Norcross, GA, with a passion for travel and exploration. Recently, he embarked on a vacation to Puerto Rico to reconnect with his family, further fueling his love for adventure. In 2019, Adamo made a significant commitment to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Navy, showcasing his dedication and patriotism. Alongside his military endeavors, Adamo has also delved into the realm of content creation.

Having started a YouTube channel over a decade ago, he has posted a modest number of three videos. While he prefers to maintain a level of privacy about his personal life on social media, he has openly shared his deep connection and close bond with his mother. Adamo Giraldo also embraces his identity as an openly gay individual, proudly living his truth and contributing to a more inclusive and accepting society.

Where Is DJ Simmons Now?

Introducing D.J Simmons, the talented Co-Founder of GineOn.com, a platform based in Barbados. With a passion for music creation, D.J is currently focused on his solo journey, working diligently to follow in the footsteps of his father, the Grammy-winning artist Daryl Simmons. As a dedicated musician, D.J Simmons is devoted to crafting exceptional music that resonates with audiences worldwide. Drawing inspiration from his father’s success and expertise, he aspires to make a name for himself in the music industry, showcasing his unique style and creative vision. While D.J Simmons is currently single, his commitment to his craft remains unwavering.

Where Is Savannah Nicole Gabriel Now?

Savannah Gabriel, known for her appearances on reality TV, is not only a star but also a talented model. Her modeling endeavors have taken her to various platforms, including collaborations with enterprises like Barstool Southern, showcasing her versatility and striking beauty. Beyond her TV and modeling career, Savannah’s social media provides a glimpse into her passion for cooking.

Savannah’s dedicated highlights section showcases her culinary skills, where she generously shares some of her amazing recipes. As a cooking enthusiast, she delights in experimenting with flavors and creating delectable dishes. Currently, Savannah Gabriel is single, focusing on her personal and professional growth.

Where Is Chelsea Prescott Now?

Chelsea is a dynamic individual making waves as both an influencer on social media and a model. With a keen eye for aesthetics and a passion for showcasing her work, she captivates her audience through captivating images and videos shared on her Instagram account. Prior to delving into the world of modeling, Chelsea pursued her academic interests and studied political science at Georgia State University. Her educational background in political science adds a unique dimension to her multifaceted persona, showcasing her intellectual curiosity and analytical mindset.

Where Is Julian Barney Now?

JuJu Barney is a prominent figure in Atlanta’s nightlife scene, known as the “King of clubs” due to his association with Magic City, the renowned strip club owned by his father. As the manager at Magic City ATL, a premier gentleman’s club, JuJu carries on his family’s legacy in the entertainment industry.

On the education front, JuJu studied at Georgia Perimeter College, further enriching his knowledge and skills. He attended Southwest DeKalb High School, likely shaping his experiences and connections within the Atlanta community. Residing in Atlanta, Georgia, JuJu is deeply rooted in the city’s vibrant culture and dynamic entertainment landscape. While he is separated from his previous relationship, JuJu is currently single, focusing on his professional endeavors and personal growth.

Read More: Where is Buckhead Shore Filmed?