Where is Buckhead Shore Filmed?

A spin-off of ‘Jersey Shore,’ ‘Buckhead Shore’ is a reality TV series that follows a group of longtime friends who are making a name for themselves in the titular neighborhood AKA the Beverly Hills of the South. In order to let loose and get away from their busy lives for a while, they head to a lakeside location to enjoy a summer vacation. However, things take a wild turn when their stay leads to some fun days, wilder nights, high-drama hookups, and possibly a few broken hearts.

Being another installation in MTV’s popular and successful ‘Shore’ franchise, ‘Buckhead Shore’ also promises to resonate with the viewers just like the other shows of the franchise. While the drama and some steamy moments keep the viewers entertained through each episode, the lakeside location keeps them guessing just as much. Are you wondering about the sites that appear in the reality show? Well, don’t worry; we have all the information about the same!

Buckhead Shore Filming Locations

‘Buckhead Shore’ is filmed entirely in Georgia, specifically in and around Atlanta and in Lake Burton. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality show took place during Summer 2021. Located in the southeastern region of the US, Georgia is known for its diverse landscapes, flora, and fauna, making it perfect for a reality show such as ‘Buckhead Shore.’ Other than this reality show, the locales of the city have been featured in various other productions, including ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ ‘The Accountant,’ and ‘The Staircase.’ Now, let’s head to the specific locations where the group of friends spends their summer!

Buckhead, Georgia

Several pivotal sequences for ‘Buckhead Shore’ are filmed in the titular location — Buckhead. Located in Atlanta, Buckhead is an uptown commercial and residential district that is considered a major commercial and financial center of the Southern United States. Due to its commercial background, the area consists of a number of high-rise office buildings, expansive shopping centers, restaurants, hotels, and condominiums.

Lake Burton, Georgia

The lakeside location where the group of friends spends their highly dramatic summer is Lake Burton, a 2,775-acre reservoir in the northeast corner of Georgia in Rabun County. Even though it is owned and administered by the Georgia Power/Southern Company, it is known to be a public lake. Only a couple of hours’ drive away from Buckhead, Lake Burton acts as an ideal location for shooting ‘Buckhead Shore,’ given the fact that it has remarkably clear water and is a picturesque location.

The residents of Lake Burtons consist of both permanent residents and seasonal vacationers who form the Lake Burton Civic Association. They share the common goal of keeping the lake well-maintained at all times through regular volunteer clean-ups and other events. To make things more interesting during the summers, there is a wooden boat parade held on Memorial Day weekend.

