Bumpeez Shark Tank Update: Safe Bumper Cars For Home

Who thought the fun of an amusement park could be brought home? Well, Michael Bergida made that possible through Bumpeez! Providing patented inflatable bumper cars, the company combines the fun and nostalgia associated with amusement parks with cutting-edge technology. The founder and president of the brand presented his bold business in front of the Sharks on the 11th episode of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ season 16, hoping to get at least one of them on board and take the brand to the next level.

Bumpeez: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

The brainchild of Michael Bergida, Bumpeez, was far from the founder’s first professional endeavor. As a matter of fact, his journey to the entrepreneurial world was quite long, but it would be safe to say that it was fruitful. After graduating from Baruch College with flying colors, he bagged two jobs as a Sales Manager at Vanderbilt Home and Pet Life LLC in 2011. Having racked up several months of experience, he switched to Unique Petz, where he was employed as a Sales Executive for more than three years, from January 2012 to September 2015.

Sticking to the pet industry, in 2016, Michael then became the President of Ruff ‘N Ruffus, a pet care brand that provides all kinds of items for your furry little family members, including grooming items and other essentials. In the same year, he became the President of Goldstar Innovations. After several years of presidential experience, he officially founded Bumpeez in 2023 and began providing you with the world’s first patented at-home bumper cars. Well-suited for kids over the age of 18 months, the inflatable bumper cars are equipped with several unique features, like parental control, adjustable speeds, 360° rotation capabilities, a rechargeable battery, and optional music and lights.

The Bumpeez cars also consist of a 5-point safety harness, allowing the parents to remain carefree as their children are seated securely at all times. Moreover, since they come with two speed settings, toddlers can also use them at a higher speed when they grow older. Apart from being fun, these cars can also help in improving or developing a handful of skills in the kids, such as cognitive skills, hand-eye coordination, spatial awareness, social skills, and fine motor and upper extremity coordination.

Bumpeez: Where Are They Now?

Still in the early stages of business, Bumpeez has yet to receive any awards or accolades, but the customers’ appreciation is more than enough recognition Michael and his team at Bumpeez need to keep growing and striving. From what we can tell, the founder did not even use any funds to kickstart his business. Despite all that, the brand doesn’t lack in quality. The Bumpeez cars are manufactured using children-friendly, high-quality, and non-toxic materials. They are also equipped with soft rubber bumpers to keep the car and the surrounding objects safe from harm. In addition, kids don’t have to think twice about where they can take their rides as its versatile design allows them to play with it on all surfaces, be it indoors or outdoors.

Being one-of-a-kind products, these bumper cars make a perfect gift for the kids for birthdays and other special occasions. Bumpeez might have a low number of followers on social media as of writing, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that it has gotten mostly amazing reviews from customers on Amazon, where the Bumpeez cars can be purchased. There are currently two variants of bumper cars available — Dinosaur for $199.99 and Unicorn for $279.99. From what we can tell, Bumpeez’s website is currently in the development stage, and when it’s live, most of the business would seemingly be done through the official portal.

Read More: flaminGO Shark Tank Update: Powering Your Devices with Ease