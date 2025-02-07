flaminGO Shark Tank Update: Powering Your Devices with Ease

In today’s fast-paced world, the need for on-the-go charging has become more critical than ever. With the increasing number of devices people rely on daily—smartphones, tablets, wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and more—having a reliable power source is no longer a luxury but a necessity. The struggle to find an available outlet or carry bulky power banks has led to a demand for sleek, portable, and efficient charging solutions. Addressing this growing need, flaminGO appeared on season 16 episode 11 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank,’ introducing a simple yet effective solution. With its sleek and compact design, it promised a convenient and stylish way to stay powered up anywhere, anytime, while introducing its relevancy to modern consumers.

flaminGO: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

As one of the oldest cities in the country, Savannah, Georgia, has managed to maintain its rich traditions while embracing modern advancements. Just outside the city, in the rural town of Pulaski, life revolves around hard work, craftsmanship, and a tight-knit community. It’s here, amidst the traditional values and the steady pace of rural life, that Smith Baggett grew up. As a fourth-generation rancher and an experienced auctioneer, the Georgia Southern University graduate was no stranger to the value of reliability, durability, and practicality. Though he was rooted in the land and had deep ties to his ranching heritage, he always carried an entrepreneurial mindset. Raised in a place where things were built to last, and people took pride in their craftsmanship, Smith developed a keen understanding of what people needed in everyday life.

As we know, inspiration doesn’t always come in a flash of brilliance. For Smith Baggett, the idea for FlaminGO began out of sheer necessity. In December 2018, frustrated by the growing number of devices that needed charging on the go, he set out to create something simple, practical, and compact. He wanted a charger that wasn’t bulky but could handle a variety of devices. The result was a pre-charged, portable charger with three different wires designed to work with multiple types of devices. Smith worked tirelessly on creating a prototype that was compact yet effective, and after months of effort, the FlaminGO charger was born, measuring just 2 inches by 2 inches — small enough to fit easily into a pocket, purse, or even a backpack.

flaminGO: Where Are They Now?

There are two standout features that make FlaminGO an exceptional product. First, it comes equipped with three different wires — USB Type-C, Micro-USB, and Lightning Cable — making it compatible with a wide range of devices. This includes everything from smartphones to earbuds and even vapes, ensuring that multiple gadgets can be charged using just one charger. Second, FlaminGO comes pre-charged with a 3000 mAh battery, allowing users to power up their devices immediately on the go without the wait. Priced at an affordable $17.99 for a single unit, FlaminGO offers bulk purchase options, making it even more cost-effective. A three-pack is available for $33.99, a five-pack for $49.99, and a ten-pack for $89.99, catering to various needs and ensuring that customers can keep their devices charged at home, in the office, or while traveling.

Due to its durability and efficiency, FlaminGO has gained the trust of a prestigious clientele, including major brands like Hershey’s, Madd, Bimbo, American Airlines, Anheuser-Busch, and Uber. In addition to its standard offerings, it allows customers to place wholesale orders with customized options to meet specific branding requirements. Packaging can be tailored to suit the unique needs of different brands, and customers can select cords and units in specific colors to align with their brand’s identity. Logos can also be printed directly on the chargers. To place such an order, a minimum of 500 chargers must be purchased, making it a lucrative option for businesses looking to provide branded, functional products to their customers or employees.

Pricing for wholesale orders varies depending on the quantity and the customization requests, ensuring flexibility and cost-effectiveness for larger-scale needs. FlaminGO offers a unique combination of convenience, durability, and versatility. Its compact design makes it easy to carry and use on the go, ensuring one is always prepared to charge your device whenever needed. The pre-charged feature eliminates delays, offering immediate usability. With options for bulk purchases and customizable packaging, it suits both personal and business needs and makes it an ideal choice for anyone looking for a reliable, practical charging solution.

