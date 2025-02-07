Lectec Shark Tank Update: Promoting Hands-On STEM Education

Education has continuously evolved to adapt to new technologies, learning styles, and societal needs. Traditional methods of rote memorization and lecture-based teaching have gradually shifted towards more interactive and experiential learning techniques. A hands-on approach, in particular, has transformed the way students engage with subjects, making learning more immersive and practical. This is precisely what Jared Ebersole and Luke St. Amand brought to ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ when they appeared on season 16 episode 11. They introduced their innovative electric vehicle kit, designed to promote STEM and Career & Technical Education (CTE) learning through practical experiences. Their product allows students to build and understand electric vehicles, bridging the gap between theory and real-world application.

Lectec: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Jared Ebersole always found the conventional classroom model unchallenging and uninspiring. He struggled to stay engaged because he couldn’t see the practical applications of what he was learning. At just 15 years old, he took matters into his own hands and launched Build Kit Boards from his parent’s basement in Catawissa, Pennsylvania. Completely self-taught, he built his first electric skateboard and soon expanded into designing, manufacturing, and running a fully functional company. After graduating from Southern Columbia High School in 2019, he pursued a Bachelor’s degree in AI at Long Island University, all while continuing to grow his business.

One Christmas, Jared gifted his nephew a skateboard, which unexpectedly sparked a new idea. When his nephew asked how the electric skateboard worked, Jared took it apart and demonstrated its mechanics. His sister pointed out how engaging and educational the process was, inspiring him to create Lectec. Determined to bring hands-on STEM learning to students, he sold the majority of his shares in his previous company and reinvested in Lectec. His college friend, Luke St. Amand, who was working as a Business Intelligence Engineer at Amazon, also found the idea compelling and joined him. In November 2022, they officially founded Lectec, but their first attempt wasn’t a complete success.

Nearly out of funds, Jared pivoted and partnered with Mineola High School’s Synergy Campus, working with 50 families in the NYC area to launch their first beta program. He developed a kit for assembling an electric vehicle, which focused on STEM and CTE curriculums to enhance hands-on learning. In November 2023, Luke joined Lectec full-time, and together, they collaborated with high school teachers to expand their curriculum. By the fall of 2024, they partnered with The City College of New York’s STEM Institute, where Luke taught hands-on engineering and entrepreneurship. Through this program, students learned about building electric vehicles, manufacturing processes, and a fresh approach to STEM education, making learning more interactive and practical.

Lectec: Where Are They Now?

Lectec currently offers two different kits for purchase, catering to students and educators interested in hands-on STEM learning. The first kit is an electric skateboard designed with built-in fire suppression technology for maximum safety. This kit is priced at $349 and includes all the necessary tools for assembly. Users can enhance their learning experience with add-ons, such as Arduino integration, AI + Raspberry Pi (RasPi) modules, and real-time analytics, ranging from $89 to $299. Lectec’s system also incorporates RailCore technology for structural stability and a CAN network for seamless communication between electronic components, ensuring a comprehensive and advanced educational experience.

The second kit offered by Lectec is an electric scooter, also priced at $349. The kit includes a remote, battery charger, and remote charger, ensuring a complete and hassle-free setup. Customers looking for additional safety measures can opt for the Starter Pack, which comes with extra protective gear, such as helmets and pads. To complement the experience, Lectec provides a comprehensive curriculum through Lectec Academy, where users can preview a demo video to understand its practical applications. The curriculum is tailored for different age groups, including high school students, college programs, after-school initiatives, FRC/FTC robotics teams, and camps. While the kits are readily available for purchase on their official website, those interested in the educational curriculum can request a customized quote via email.

Lectec boasts partnerships with top educational institutions such as Rutgers University, CSIRO, and Toledo Public Schools, among others, solidifying its reputation as a trusted brand in STEM education. Their innovative approach has gained recognition at major industry events, including the FETC Pitchfest 2025 and the 2025 K-12 Carolinas STEM Teaching & Learning Conference, held at UNC Charlotte’s Mebane Hall in Charlotte, North Carolina. Additionally, they have actively participated in various trade shows and exhibitions to show their commitment to learning and practical engineering education. As Lectec continues to expand its reach, it remains dedicated to revolutionizing STEM and CTE education through accessible, engaging, and innovative learning solutions.

