Joyebells Shark Tank Update: Delivering Pies With a Touch of Love

The food industry is already saturated with countless products, making it incredibly difficult for any new item to stand out. With so many options available, only those that come from a place of genuine love, care, and tradition have the power to break through. When a product is rooted in generations of family heritage and crafted with passion, its authenticity resonates with people, setting it apart from the rest. In season 16 episode 11 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank,’ Joyebells made its mark with just that — a sweet potato pie recipe passed down through six generations. Behind it was a determined woman who poured her heart and soul into scaling her brand, proving that true passion and dedication can turn a family tradition into a thriving business.

Joyebells: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Joye B. Moore, also known as Joyebell, shared that her childhood was far from easy. According to her, her mother struggled with undiagnosed mental health issues and was physically abusive toward her children. She also revealed that one of her mother’s partners was abusive toward her and her siblings. Unable to endure the situation at home, Joye made the difficult decision to leave at just 14 years old. She survived by living in abandoned houses in South Dallas, Texas, and struggled to find food. However, a few helping hands allowed her to finish school. She credited some of her teachers and the South Dallas YMCA after-school program for providing support, including food and snacks, which helped her get by.

In the years that followed, Joye explored various interests and life paths. She married at 19 and dedicated herself to raising three children with her husband. Alongside family life, she pursued a music career, launching Joyebells Music Production in 1998 from Richmond, Virginia. Through this venture, she released three independent inspirational albums, created accompanying music videos, and gained valuable experience in social media management. Passionate about giving back to her community, she began working for NEXTUP RVA, an OST nonprofit, in January 2015. A year later, in February 2016, she published her book, ‘Hopefully Beautiful: “I More Than Survived… I Thrived!,”‘ sharing her journey of resilience and perseverance.

In June 2019, after losing her job, Joye decided to take a leap of faith and pursue something she truly believed in. As the primary caregiver for one of her children struggling with mental health issues, she needed the flexibility to manage both work and family. To support the idea that she had, seven family members moved into her small two-bedroom apartment, and they got together and started their work. It was in this space that Joyebells was founded, starting with its flagship product — Joyebells Sweet Potato Pies. The recipe passed down for six generations from her 3rd great-grandmother, Susan Mae Howell, had always been a beloved family tradition. Joye became the first to turn it into a business, honoring her heritage while creating a brand built on love and perseverance.

Joyebells: Where Are They Now?

Joyebells has experienced both successes and setbacks since its launch. The brand quickly gained popularity in Richmond, Virginia, and secured major deals with Food Lion, Sam’s Club, and Kroger. However, in 2023, a manufacturing defect in one of their products led to the recall of 315,000 peach pies and the loss of their contract with Sam’s Club. In response, the company chose to regroup and temporarily pull all of its shelf-stable products from the market. Now, in 2025, Joyebells is making a strong comeback, relaunching its products with renewed confidence. The brand has already secured deals with Kroger and Costco, and its products will soon be back on store shelves.

Currently, Joyebells offers four products available for purchase on their website: Apple Pie, Peach Pie, Pumpkin Pie, and their famous Sweet Potato Pie. Each pie is priced at $35 and is designed for convenience, as they come frozen and can be baked fresh at home with provided instructions. These pies can also be frozen and reheated, allowing customers to enjoy them at their leisure. With notable media coverage from platforms like The Today Show, Metro Business, RVA Link Up Expo, and more, Joyebells has successfully made its mark in the industry.

Joyebells is deeply committed to philanthropy, actively advocating, volunteering, and fundraising for various nonprofit organizations. Their efforts focus on four key areas: Mental Health Wellness, ensuring that individuals receive the support and resources needed for their well-being; Child Abuse Prevention, working towards creating safe environments for children; Teen Homelessness Prevention, helping at-risk youth find stability and support; and Access to Quality OST (Out-of-School Time) Programs for Youth, ensuring young people have enriching educational and extracurricular opportunities. Through these initiatives, Joyebells continues to make a meaningful impact beyond its business, embodying a mission that extends far beyond the kitchen.

Read More: flaminGO Shark Tank Update: Powering Your Devices with Ease