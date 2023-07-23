Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ season 5 episode 2 titled ‘The Answer to Everything,’ Rampo manages to escape from the grips of law enforcement thanks to Officer Minoura and others like him who believe in his powerful speech. The Armed Detective Agency has a brief get-together at Anne’s Chamber where they discuss a few important things. Meanwhile, the UN ropes in Fukuchi to lead a counter-terrorism force to tackle the Armed Detective Agency. But it turns out that Fukuchi has his own plans. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ season 5 episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD!!

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 2 Recap

After Rampo’s appeal to the officers to listen to their souls, he gets rescued by Minoura just when he is about to be taken into custody and put away. Although significant numbers of officers are still against him, his appeal does appear to have inspired some and he has managed to gain the trust of enough people to afford his freedom once again. It turns out that Rampo himself was not really confident that his plan was going to work but ultimately things did end up going in his favor.

Later at Anne’s chamber, the Armed Detective Agency members finally get to meet each other briefly. Even though the odds are stacked heavily against them there is still hope that they will manage to get out of the mess since they are so talented. Meanwhile, a counter-terrorism force is being assembled by the UN to tackle the Armed Detective Agency who are still branded as terrorists. Interestingly, the UN wants Fukuchi to be the leader of this entire operation and asks him for his help.

Fukuchi agrees to lead the counter-terrorism force but tells it plainly that he does not believe that the Armed Detective Agency is the real threat. He wants to turn the focus of the operation to the Decay of the Angel and even manages to convince everyone. Later Rampo meets Fukuchi and convinces him to help him find Kamui’s reality-altering page.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 2 Ending: How is Kamui Related to Fukuchi?

Atsushi along with Rampo and Fukuchi board the VIP Guest Ship Boswellian to leave the island. The Armed Detective Agency is now fighting an uphill battle against the hill and Fukuchi seems like their new hope. As a legendary samurai, he commands a lot of respect, and even Atsushi is in awe of him. But Rampo remains his informal self and goes as far as calling Fukuchi a lame man. This leads to a petty argument between the two while Atsushi watches helplessly.

However, Atsushi feels that Rampo still needs to consider all the factors and there is a chance for him to figure out the true identity of Kamui. When he convinces him to finally use his ultra-deduction abilities, it leads to a shocking revelation. Rampo argues that Kamui is actually a person who can potentially manipulate really smart people like Nikolai and Fyodor. He stands not only to directly benefit from the attacks but must also have some connection to the Armed Detective Agency.

When Rampo puts all the pieces of the puzzle together, he concludes that Kamui can not be anyone else except for Fukuchi. He immediately realizes that he has messed up and tries to escape. Rampo uses Poe’s novels to disappear instantly. Although it makes sense for Atsushi to run away as well considering the fact that Kamui can increase the power of any weapon by a hundredfold, he still refuses to stay and takes his chances.

While this is naturally a very risky decision, if he can pull off a miracle then Armed Detective Agency can finally have a significant victory. But Fukuchi also has the reality-altering page with him that makes the battle even more important in the grand scheme of things. Until now, Atsushi has always had someone to stand by him but now this appears like his lonely fight until it is revealed that Akutagawa is also on the same ship- which complicates matters even further.

