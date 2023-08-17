Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ season 5 episode 6 titled ‘At the Port in the Sky (Part 2),’ Aya meets Bram, and the two end up eventually forming an unlikely alliance. Meanwhile, Rampo tries to ruin the Order One handout by planting bombs at the airport to scare British Intelligence. This appears to work only until the two agents on the flight are alive. When the plane is about to crash, the Hunting Dogs intercept it and hand over Order One to Fukuchi. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ season 5 episode 6. SPOILERS AHEAD!!

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 6 Recap

After feeling that there is an intruder in the room, Fukuchi actively looks for the person but fails to find anyone. Then he feels that the Armed Detective Agency might have laid a trap for him and tried to confuse him by pulling off this trick. Which could mean that there was no one in the room in the first place. Meanwhile, Ranpo lays out a plan to intercept Order One which is been currently carried in a plane by British intelligence to be handed out to Fukuchi.

Ranpo executes several bomb blasts all over the airport to create a crisis-like situation, forcing the intelligence group to withdraw the current handout. But all of a sudden the two agents on the plane suddenly get positioned and the plane is about to crash in the airport. Fukuchi has already told his Hunting Dog friends about this scenario who are prepared to safely hand over the Order One to him. That’s how he gets his hands on the dangerous weapon. Meanwhile, Aya meets Bram, and the two end up striking up a good conversation.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 6 Ending: Does Aya Escape the Airport With Bram?

After convincing Bram to tell her the truth about the entire fiasco, Aya manages to take cognizance of the current situation from a much better perspective. Meanwhile, Fukuchi has finally got his hands on Order One but has been not allowed to use it as of now. In order for him to fulfill the condition to acquire the dangerous weapon, he needs a crisis on a global scale. Fukuchi knows that he can easily arrange such a scenario using the millions of vampires installed in the military of different countries with the help of Bram.

Therefore, Fukuchi rushes to Bram’s room, he is convinced that he easily pulls off his dangerous plan but this is a huge mistake. When he finally arrives, he realizes that his arch-enemy is missing and has been stolen by someone. He now knows that the mysterious intruder probably has something to do with it. Therefore, he immediately orders Akutagawa to instruct the rest of the vampires in the airport to impose a curfew, so that no one really leaves.

When Aya finally reaches the entrance, she finds that there is strict checking of people’s belongings who are leaving and entering the premises. This means that she cannot escape without being caught. At that moment, she has no option but to turn to Bram for help, but it turns out that the vampire is not interested at all. He instead wants to go back to sleep and does not want to rescue Aya.

Aya notices that Bram is egotistical and instead of fighting against him, she simply bows in front of him in awe. She shows that she is shivering in his presence and asks for his help in a much more humbler manner. Bram does not say much about her gesture but instead points out that he needs a radio so that he can listen to music and fall asleep. If Aya manages to bribe him with that, he is more than happy to help her.

Aya has something much better in her pocket. She takes out her phone and plugs in the earphone in Bram’s ears. Then she plays classical music that she knows Bram would like. Bram immediately feels a lot of peace and is in awe of the technology. Although the episode ends there, it appears that she has convinced Bram to help her. It remains to be seen what happens next, but there is a good chance Aya can now escape the airport since she has Bram on her side.

