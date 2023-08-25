Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ season 5 episode 7 titled ‘At the Port in the Sky (Part 3)’ Fyodor and Dazai play a dangerous game of death at the high-security prison after getting influenced by Nikolai. Meanwhile, Aya tries to escape the prison with Bram but gets attacked by vampires who are under the indirect influence of Fukuchi. Although Kenji arrives there in time to rescue them, an enemy is waiting for his arrival as well. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ season 5 episode 7. SPOILERS AHEAD!!

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 7 Recap

After freeing Fyodor and Dazai, Nikolai convinces them to play a game of death and injects them with poison with the promise that the one who will get out of prison will get the antidote. But the prison has an almost unbreakable security system with checks at every step that makes it really hard for even the Gifted ones to escape. In order to make the challenge a bit more interesting, Nikolai gives the duo an option to choose from various tools that include a security pass that Fyodor ends up taking. Meanwhile, to everyone’s surprise, Dazai picks Sigma.

Although the battle to escape soon starts, Fyodor and Dazai so no interest in escaping. This confuses Sigma who gets really frustrated. All of a sudden the prison is intruded on by Chuuya Nakahima, who manages to get to Fyodor to rescue him. Dazai has been waiting for this moment and tells Sigma that this is now their turn to fight Fyodor and Nakahima as the winner will get to leave the prison alive. At the airport, Aya is confused about how to get out safely with Bram as there are vampires under Fukuchi’s spell at every turn. Luckily just when the two of them are cornered after getting spotted, Kenji comes to their rescue. He then gets introduced to Bram, who wants to hire him to work at his farm.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 7 Ending: Is Kenji Dead? Should Atsushi Trust Teruko?

Just when Kenji is having this conversation with Bram and Aya, he is interrupted by the sudden appearance of Suehiro on the scene. He knows that the Hunting Dog is not going to leave any stones unturned to attack him and his comrades so he tells Bram and Aya to run away without him. Meanwhile, Atsushi is desperately trying to get to the scene as well as he knows that a lot depends on Detective Agency’s attempts to get Bram in their custody as Fukuchi’s plan won’t be complete without him.

However, before he can reach Kenji and the others he notices Aya sitting alone on the floor. He enquires if she is okay but it turns out that she is actually Teruko who has disguised as Aya to fool Atsushi. Teruko immediately grabs Atsushi by the collar and is ready to torture him. But despite the threat, Atsushi remains quite calm and knows what he needs to do in this situation. He pulls out his phone and Teruko seems to think that he is trying to call his comrades for help. But when she gets the device, she is shocked to see a video of Tachihara.

In that video, he claims that he is either dead or even in a much worse situation by the time the clip reaches the Hunting Dogs. But he has recorded it just to give his friends a message that he has completed his investigation and has come to the conclusion that the Armed Detective Agency is actually innocent. Teruko refuses to believe what she saw and calls it a falsified video. Atsushi sticks to his guns after which, Teruko agrees to work with the Armed Detective Agency to get to the bottom of the things on the condition that she gets to meet the mastermind of their group.

Although this seems like a very enticing deal, Atsushi is also afraid that things go wrong in countless ways. Therefore, he decides to call Rampo first while Teruko watches him. At the end, she smirks and the episode ends there. Although Teruko promises to work with Atsushi, she is eventually going to betray him just to get ahead of the Armed Detective Agency and torture them. Elsewhere, Suehiro fights with Kenji. The latter shows his superior strength but eventually gets overwhelmed by Suehiro. He even gets stabbed in the battle and in the last scenes pukes blood from his mouth. Despite his critical condition, Kenji will survive the battle and will not die.

Read More: Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained