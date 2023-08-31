Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ season 5 episode 8 titled ‘Land of Inhuman Demons (Part 1),’ Dazai outsmarts Fyodor in the dangerous game of deaht with the help of a prisoner that can stop time. Meanwhile, Atsushi is betrayed by Teruko, who captures him to gather more information from him. As Tetcho tries to keep Kenji away from rescuing Atsushi, the latter finally shows the menacing side of his personality as he couldn’t tolerate the fact that his friend is about to be tortured. At the airport, Aya desperately tries to escape with Bram and makes an interesting plan. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ season 5 episode 8. SPOILERS AHEAD!!

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 8 Recap

After Atsushi manages to convince Teruko to try and work with the Detective Agency, it appears that things just might be getting better for Atsushi and his friends. But this hope is short-lived as Teruko soon attacks and incapacitates Atsushi. She then informs Tetcho that she is going to torture him, so he should keep other members of the Detective away from her. Kenji is deeply upset by the suggestion that the Hunting Dogs are going to use torture and shows his menacing side.

Kenji uses frightening strength to overpower Tetcho and brutally beats him up. As the Hunting Dog accepts fate and prepares for his death, Kenji finally calms down and offers his help to look for missing Jouno. Meanwhile, Dazai manages to intelligently corner Fyodor and Nakahima. It turns out he has made a deal with a gifted thief in the Meursault prison, who possesses the power to stop time.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 8 Ending: What is the Holy Sword Sorslevni? Are Aya and Bram Caught By Akutagawa?

At the airport, Aya is still trying to find a safe place for her and Bram-chan to hide. Her search eventually takes her to the underground parking where she finds many goods trucks. Aya chooses one of them and hides in it. Bram-chan is curious about her plan so he eventually inquires. Aya explains that the airport has many shops. Goods are regularly transported in and out using the kind of trucks they are currently hiding. She argues that the guards are at every entrance, so it is almost impossible to escape without getting noticed.

In such a situation, Aya feels that it will be better to just hide in one of the goods trucks and wait for it to make it outside. According to her, it won’t be possible for the zombified guards to check every truck thoroughly and most of the time they will only be looking at drivers. Aya is still curious about the sword that has been used to impale Bram-chan’s head. She wants to try and figure out a way to take it out. In his nonchalant and overconfident tone, Bram claims that he will rule the world if she manages to do that.

When Aya inquires further, Bram reveals that the sword actually used to be a man with special powers. At the time of his death, he turned his flesh into metal that was then used to forge the sword. Interestingly, the gifted individual’s abilities survived even after his death. It’s the ability to merge flesh with ability. Although the two exist on different planes, the gifted men have the power to merge them. Bram then looks at the sword and says that he is impaled upon a super ability that transcends the laws of the world.

The tip of the sword grows roots in Bram’s brain. Meanwhile, the hand that wields the sword is imprinted with a holy seal. Right now, Fukuchi has that holy seal, so only he can control Bram as of now. Interestingly, he also reveals that he has been impaled by the sword before. Suddenly, the truck they are sitting in is cut into halves and its upper body is flung into the air. As Aya and Bram are trying to make sense of what has happened, Akutagawa appears there. Since Bram-chan is helpless and Aya has no special powers, they seem to have no chance against someone like Akutagawa.

