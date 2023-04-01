Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on the eponymous Japanese manga series illustrated by Sango Harukawa and written by Kafka Asagiri, ‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ is a supernatural action anime. The show follows Atsushi, an 18-year-old orphan who is kicked out of the orphanage after he witnesses a series of supernatural events but is instead blamed for all of them. After he is left homeless and hungry, he accidentally comes across a young man named Osamu Dazai and his friend Kunikida. Although this chance encounter seems ordinary, Atsushi soon learns that his new acquaintances work for the well-known Armed Detective Agency and they can help him tap his unexplored potential.

The adventurous and action-packed story of Atsushi getting familiar with the world of the ability users and using his own powers to solve dangerous cases has garnered praise from critics and viewers alike. First released on April 7, 2016, the series is now considered one of the most popular mystery anime of all time. Following the conclusion of its fourth installment, the regular viewers of the show probably wish to learn when they can watch their favorite characters in action again. In case you wish to learn the same, then we have got you covered.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Release Date

‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ season 5 is all set to premiere in July 2023 on the Summer slate alongside ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation,’ ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2, ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ season 2, and ‘Rent-a-Girlfriend’ season 3. The show’s return was officially confirmed on Twitter following the release of the season 4 finale.

Studio Bones is developing the series with Takuya Igarashi helming the directorial team. The first four seasons of the series have covered 78 chapters of Kafka Asagiri’s Japanese manga series. Since the last season concluded the Sky Casino Arc, future episodes will revolve around the Kamui Revolution Arc and potentially some of the Vampire Infection Outbreak Arc.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Plot: What it Can Be About?

In season 5, Atsushi will figure out the location of the supernatural page using Sigma’s Information Exchange Ability. It turns out that Kamui, the leader of the Decay of the Angels is keeping it with him for now and plans to use it on the night of the next full moon. Currently, he is focused on the assassination plot of the agency and Atsushi knows that he does not have much time. In order to ensure that the Decay of the Angels does not emerge victorious in the current struggle and is defeated in time, Atsushi and his friends must get to Kamui.

Meanwhile, the world still sees the Armed Detective Agency as terrorists and Ranpo knows that he needs to change that as soon as possible. Therefore, he decided to meet Fukuchi Ouchi in order to ensure that the agency’s name is cleared of all charges and their innocence is established beyond a reasonable doubt.

