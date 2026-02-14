Bunny Yeager’s Net Worth: How Rich Was the Pin-Up Photographer?

As the trailblazer in the art of self-portraits and sexual feminism, Linnea Eleanor “Bunny” Yeager was once a creative who needed no introduction owing to her steady work in the industry. However, she did face some challenges over the years that set her back a lot, that is, until her work resurfaced in the 2000s/2010s and gave her the recognition she has always deserved. All this, along with much more, has been chronicled in Netflix’s ‘Naked Ambition,’ painting a clear picture of how her often-overlooked yet lasting career is now finally being celebrated.

How Did Bunny Yeager Earn Her Money?

A native of Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, Bunny Yeager knew from an early age that she wanted to pursue the then-non-traditional path of being both a career woman and a family woman. Therefore, upon graduating from Miami Edison High School after her family had relocated all the way down to Florida when she was 17, she enrolled at Coronet Modeling School & Agency. She had already adopted her moniker by this point, inspired by either the character Bunny Smith in ‘Weekend at the Waldorf’ (1945) or the fact that she was the Easter Bunny in a school play.

Bunny was able to achieve wonders in front of the camera within months, thanks to her unwavering ambition, sheer beauty, as well as innate skills before finding herself doing beauty pageants. In fact, she earned the titles of Queen of Miami, Florida Orchid Queen, Miss Trailercoach of Dade County, Miss Army & Air Force, Miss Personality of Miami Beach, and Queen of the Sports Carnival, all before the age of 22. She had even long been dabbling in pin-ups — doing playful or semi-nude poses for various publications — which had led her to become one of the most photographed models in the local region.

It has been reported that Bunny appeared in more than 300 newspapers and magazines over the years, yet what many do not realize is that she took most of those images herself as self-portraits. She had actually developed an interest in photography while training to be a model, resulting in her soon breaking every bound to pick up the camera herself and capture the natural beauty of women from all walks of life. The Cheesecake Queen of 1951 was later a Cheesecake photographer herself, meaning she was not only a pin-up model herself but also hiring others to convey their playful sides on largely their terms.

Bunny’s photography career honestly skyrocketed after she undertook night classes at a vocational school in 1953, as she was able to expand her knowledge of how best to capture her subjects. She was well aware of the importance of a model’s comfort, how lighting hits their features, and the utilization of several poses, but she learned how the environment can be used as a prop too. That’s how her work with her best friend/pin-up model Maria Stinger reached new heights, part of which was later successfully sold to Eye Magazine for the cover of their March 1954 issue.

That’s the same year Bunny met then-underground model Bettie Page, with their subsequent collaboration of over 1,000 pin-up images arguably being the most prominent of both their careers. A lot of them were even sold to Playboy for the cover or centerfold of several of their issues, giving way for the photographer to also develop a great working relationship with Hugh Hefner. According to the aforementioned documentary, she thus played a significant role in how Playboy Magazine was developed throughout the mid to late-1950s to be as tasteful as possible.

Bunny continued to work with Playboy as the years passed, not only a contributor but also a consultant by either helming some of their shoots, posing as a model, or suggesting brand new talent. As if that’s not enough, throughout the 1950s as well as the 1960s, she popularized bikinis by designing and sewing many of the outfits in her shoots on her own, whether for herself or her models. She even boasted how she never repeated any of her looks despite maybe not having the best resources, which artists now study and reflect upon because of the sheer skill it required for her to do so.

Although Bunny mostly did pin-up shoots, some of her safer work was featured in mainstream magazines too, including Cosmopolitan, Esquire, Redbook, and Women’s Wear Daily, among others. However, the best example of her mainstream work is on the posters of James Bond’s 1962 film ‘Dr. No’ because she was behind the camera for all the stills of actress Ursula Andress in her bikini. Things changed for the “World’s Prettiest Photographer” in the 1970s as the concept of outright pornographic images/visuals became rather common, yet she did not step away from the industry.

Bunny tried to continue doing pin-up shoots, but once she realized they were fading away, she transformed into a photography educator, a contributing writer turned author, and a studio owner. She took headshots, family portraits, occasion images, and much more, all the while also making media appearances and teaching classes in the hopes of inspiring a new generation of photographers. She even evolved into the Founding Editor-Publisher of a trade magazine for entertainment professionals called Florida Stage & Screen, and continued to use film cameras at every step of the way. As for Bunny’s books, she published over 24 titles throughout her career, including ‘Camera in Jamaica,’ ‘The Amazing 600 Calorie Model’s Diet,’ ‘How I Photograph Myself,’ How I Photograph Nudes,’ ‘Flirts of the Fifties,’ ‘Bikini Girls of the 1960s,’ and several postcard books, among many others.

Bunny Yeager’s Net Worth

Bunny Yeager sadly passed away from congestive heart failure at the age of 85 on May 25, 2014, in Miami, Florida, which had been her home from the time she was just 17 years old. She left behind two daughters, grandchildren, and a lifetime of work that had started being internationally celebrated only a few years prior, as the Andy Warhol Museum did an exhibition of the same. While many industry insiders knew how prominent she was as an artist/photographer throughout the 1950s and 1960s, the mainstream world got to know of her through the museum as well as social media in 2010. The exhibition was titled The Legendary Queen of the Pin Up, giving way for several other museums/galleries to also curate events starring her hard work and how it broke bounds.

In other words, Bunny served as a model, photographer, and author until she simply couldn’t, making her career span nearly seven decades and countless phases. She was even an actress for a while, having done 3 adult films with her first husband in the early to mid-1960s before appearing in ‘Lady in Cement’ (1968) and ‘Harry & Son’ (1984). According to records, these films didn’t do much for her financially, but she was already rather comfortable at the time since she was likely earning $1,000 per day per project, which was a lot back then. As per ‘Naked Ambition,’ she struggled as the decades passed and things slowed down for her, but her studio in Miami’s Wynwood Art District kept her afloat. Hence, taking all these aspects into account, along with her assets like her Miami Shore home, potential investments, and expenses as a family woman, along with royalties from her books and the value of her then-unsold archive, we believe she had a net worth of $3 million at the time of her death.

