Butterfly: Is Caddis Based on a Real Private Intelligence Organisation?

Prime Video’s ‘Butterfly’ transports the audience into the deceptive world of espionage as a father-daughter duo tries to survive an increasingly hostile environment. The focus falls on the daughter, called Rebecca, who works for a private security organisation called Caddis. Interestingly, the organisation was founded by Rebecca’s father, David, who died nine years ago, or so everyone thought. The Caddis of now is quite different from the Caddis that David thought he had built. The show presents an in-depth account of the workings of the organisation, making it seem incredibly realistic to the audience. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Caddis is a Fictional Organisation That Borrows Elements from Real Ones

Caddis in ‘Butterfly’ is an entirely fictional organisation that was created solely for the purpose of the TV show. The Prime Video series is based on the graphic novel of the same name, authored by Arash Amel and Marguerite Bennett. While the book serves as the inspiration, the series takes quite a departure from it, presenting its own take on the story. In the book, Rebecca’s codename is Butterfly, and she works for a secret organisation called Project Delta, where she is framed for a murder she did not commit. The effort to save herself leads her to the door of the father, who was supposed to have died 20 years ago.

The Project Delta from the book is morphed into Caddis for the TV show, which raises the stakes by making things much more personal for the protagonists. When it came to creating the fictional organisation, the creators of the story decided to make it as real as possible so that the story and the characters would come across as realistic. Amel revealed that he spoke to several operatives in Special Forces to figure out what physicality it takes for someone like Rebecca to do their job. He also talked to CIA operatives to understand not only the espionage tactics and other details about spying but also the logistics of carrying out an operation and the bureaucracy involved in projects. His idea was to understand all the specifics about the job that make it feel more grounded rather than something out of a Hollywood film.

One of the major things that the writers understood from their research was that apart from the spying and the action, the behind-the-scenes of the missions play an important role. It is this intricacy that influences the relationship between the father and the daughter. In the show as well, Caddis becomes instrumental in deciding the direction that Rebecca and David’s relationship takes. Despite him trying to make amends and get his daughter back, she is pulled back to Caddis, which defined her life in his absence.

Read More: Butterfly Ending Explained: What Happens to Rebecca?