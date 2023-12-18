Caitlin and Matt: Is the Love After Lockup Couple Still Together?

The rollercoaster ride of ‘Love After Lockup,’ where love knows no bars, is a reality TV gem that shines a spotlight on couples whose journeys begin behind prison walls. It captivates audiences with the drama, passion, and challenges that unfold when love blooms in unlikely places. The show has become a captivating blend of anticipation and anxiety as the prison gates swing open, releasing one-half of the couple into the world of the free. The show paints a vivid canvas of emotional highs and lows, as partners strive to build a life together post-incarceration.

Will love conquer all, or will the pressures of reality test the bonds formed in confinement? In season 2, Caitlin Gainer and Matt Frasier’s story added a layer of curiosity to the journey. Has their love story evolved into a lifelong partnership, or have they chosen separate paths since the cameras stopped rolling? ‘Love After Lockup’ isn’t just a show; it’s a tale of love’s endurance and the unpredictable nature of relationships. So, join us as we uncover the latest chapter in the lives of Caitlin and Matt.

Caitlin and Matt’s Love After Lockup Journey Was Adventurous

The love story of Matt Frasier and Caitlin Gainer unfolded with a unique blend of passion, anticipation, and stark reality. The genesis of their relationship was an unconventional meeting through a pen pal ad on Craigslist. Despite spending only scant time together during Matt’s incarceration, the couple swiftly forged plans to marry and purchase a home together. Their romance took an adventurous turn when Caitlin, wasting no time, picked up Matt from prison and the couple shared an intimate encounter in the woods.

However, the veneer of romance soon cracked as they grappled with the challenges of building a relationship outside the prison walls. The struggles became glaringly evident when Matt found himself in trouble once again, arrested for the possession of a stolen vehicle. Caitlin, despite bailing him out, faced the harsh reality that he could potentially face another 20 years behind bars. This realization led her to declare that she wasn’t willing to be a prison wife, signaling the end of their tumultuous romance. The poignant moment captured on camera revealed Caitlin’s decision to part ways with Matt.

While she expressed sadness at the farewell, it was evident that the couple was far from ready to embark on the journey of marriage. Caitlin’s disillusionment with the fairy-tale notion of their relationship showcased the stark contrast between dreams and reality. The show further peeled back the layers of Caitlin’s life, exposing a difficult upbringing marked by drug-addicted parents, adding depth to the challenges she faced in her pursuit of love with Matt. The unraveling of their love story became a microcosm of the complexities that can arise when the bonds of prison love are tested by the harshness of the outside world.

Caitlin Gainer and Matt Frasier Are Not Together Anymore

Following the conclusion of the show, the romantic entanglement of Caitlin and Matt took a sharp turn towards separation. The couple officially split before the second season’s finale, leaving the audience with a glimpse into their post-show lives. Caitlin was no longer tethered to the relationship and made appearances on ‘Love After Lockup…Life Goes On’ to share her journey of moving on. Caitlin’s candid reflections revealed a newfound strength and independence. She disclosed, “I wish I would have added to Matt’s tooth hole. I wish I would have clocked him in his mouth when he told me to pipe down.”

The revelation hinted at the intense emotional turmoil she experienced while navigating the challenges of the relationship. Reports surfaced about Caitlin’s past, indicating two previous marriages and a child, though she did not have custody. In an Instagram post, she opened up about her struggles with alcohol addiction, anxiety, and depression. Despite her hardships, Caitlin asserted her commitment to sobriety, sharing, “I’m sitting here today, not drunk.” Her life had taken a positive turn as she embraced a new role as the Front End Manager at Atlas Home Services and found happiness in a new relationship.

Conversely, Matt’s post-show journey unfolded as a series of legal troubles and personal struggles. The season finale of the show confirmed Matt’s moving in with a new girlfriend. His life became entangled with a string of arrests, starting with a January 2019 incident for the possession of a stolen vehicle. Despite fan inquiries, Caitlin chose not to bail him out. The subsequent months saw a troubling pattern of arrests, including charges for meth possession, heroin possession, stolen credit cards, and driving-related infractions. Matt’s legal woes escalated, leading to multiple bench warrants, court appearances, and jail bookings.

In August 2020, he faced charges of first-degree assault and first-degree burglary, with speculation of a plea deal to reduce his charges. Adding to the gravity of the situation, it was revealed by Caitlin in a recent show video that Matt is currently serving a lengthy sentence of 7 to 9 years for multiple home invasions. He has kept his personal life very private and although some charges were dropped, still faced the prospect of spending a substantial period behind bars.

