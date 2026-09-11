Call My Agent! The Movie: Are Laetitia Casta and Vincent Macaigne Dating in Real Life?

Directed by Émilie Noblet, Netflix’s ‘Call My Agent! The Movie‘ picks up a few years after the end of ‘Call My Agent’ season 4, with Andrea, Mathias, Gabriel, and everyone else taking on completely different career paths. Andrea, for instance, wishes to make a movie she co-wrote with Arlette, but the production gets marred with problems before filming can even begin. After Laurent Lafitte opts out of the film for a Hollywood cameo, Andrea struggles to find a new actor until she meets Vincent Macaigne. What she doesn’t realize while signing him on, though, is that Vincent has a complicated history with Laetitia Casta, the lead of the film, and the ensuing friction makes for some dramatic twists and turns in the narrative.

Laetitia Casta and Vincent Macaigne’s Romance is a Movie-Only Construct

The love story between actors Laetitia Casta and Vincent Macaigne is a fictional plotline created specifically for ‘Call My Agent! The Movie,’ by writers Violaine Bellet, Lison Daniel, and Fanny Herrero. This is consistent with how the series constantly blurs the lines between what’s real and what’s not, bringing in popular actors who play themselves, but within a scripted framework. In this case, the film imagines an alternate version of both Laetitia and Vincent and follows them through a complicated and powerful romantic journey. In real life, though, the actors remain friends and have not hinted at being in a relationship with each other.

In a conversation with Numéro Magazine, Vincent talked about playing a fictionalized version of himself, adding that he was amused by the meta dimension to the story. At the same time, he confirmed that apart from using his face and name, the on-screen version of Vincent has no connection to his real life. The actor ended up quite enjoying this discrepancy between reality and fiction, noting that although it’s a staple in the television run of ‘Call My Agent!,’ he did his best to make his performance feel distinct in its own right. While Laetitia has not spoken about this experience as of writing, it’s likely that she echoes this sentiment. Thus, the two actors’ fictional romance is very much distanced from their real lives and is part of the film’s storyline.

Laetitia Casta and Vincent Macaigne Sparked a Viral Moment at the Cannes

In ‘Call My Agent! The Movie,’ the big twist is that Laetitia Casta and Vincent Macaigne collaborated on a project at one point, and ended up in a relationship. While both were deeply in love with each other, Vincent stood Laetitia up at a critical moment, and since then, things have been less than pleasant between them. We even meet Vincent’s character at a psychiatric facility at the start of the story, having taken a long hiatus from his creative endeavors. This is, of course, a heavily fictionalized version of the actors’ lives, as this film marks the first time they share the screen together. While both actors are a part of the TV show ‘La Flamme,’ they appear in different episodes, and likely never met during production.

While Laetitia and Vincent may not be dating in real life, the actors pulled off a viral moment together at the 79th Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2026. After waving at the cameras, Vincent playfully lifted Laetitia, carried her partway down the red carpet, and up the famous steps, which ended up becoming one of the most-clicked highlights from the festival. Unsurprisingly, this moment makes it to the final montage of ‘Call My Agent! The Movie, where Andrea’s in-universe film, ‘La Fugitive,’ has a Cannes release. This seamlessly recontextualizes Laetitia and Vincent’s moment as part of their on-screen romance, once again blending elements of reality into what is expressly an invented beat of the movie.

Read More: Call My Agent! The Movie Ending Explained: Does Andrea’s Film Get Made?