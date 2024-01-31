Who is Calliope Limneos-Papakosta? Where is She Now?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Alexander III, better known as Alexander the Great, was much more than the King of his native ancient Greek kingdom of Macedon. He was actually a divine warrior, a military mastermind, as well as a noble leader yet near tyrant, making him a hero to many, as carefully explored in Netflix’s ‘Alexander: The Making of a God.’ Amongst them is none other than archaeologist Calliope “Pepi” Limneos-Papakosta — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about her and her current standing, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Calliope Limneos-Papakosta?

It was reportedly back when Calliope was just a young girl growing up in Athens that she first developed a deep interest in Alexander due to their history, only for it to continue expanding. This went to such an extent she ultimately found herself needing to be closer to her icon and find genuine traces of him too, which is how she also ended up delving into the field of archaeology. In fact, she subsequently enrolled at the University of Athens to pursue a Bachelor’s in Classical Archaeology before later evolving into a Ph.D. candidate at Corfu University in Ionian Islands, Greece.

However, by the time 2000 rolled around, Calliope was not just settled in Egypt but also serving as the Head of Excavation Research in Alexandria — the port city founded by the King in 331 BC. Her dream has always been to uncover the real Mediterranean world Alexander had built as well as locate his purportedly extravagant yet lost tomb, and she has surprisingly managed to make great progress. The truth is she’d dug around sites near Shallalat Gardens in the modern city for 14 years to no avail and had almost given up when a bit of soil shifted in the last pit to turn everything upside down.

A piece of white marble had poked out, which ended up being a unique statute of none other than Alexander the Great — to this day, Calliope considers this discovery nothing short of a miracle. And since then, all she has done alongside her trusted team is go deeper into the ground to unveil many more incredible hidden secrets: ancient coins, oil lamps, Greek tiles, plus the actual royal road. It apparently wasn’t until she’d reached the -10½ meters mark that she began seeing clear traces of the land created all these centuries ago, and so she has no intention of stopping anytime soon.