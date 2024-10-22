Where Was Amazon Prime’s Canary Black Filmed?

Helmed by Pierre Morel, Amazon Prime’s ‘Canary Black’ centers on the titular CIA agent who is blackmailed to betray her country when her husband is kidnapped by a mysterious terrorist group. Canary Black is a highly trained CIA agent who has been serving the agency since she was 18, and the only sense of normalcy in her life comes from her husband, who doesn’t know her actual profession.

When he is kidnapped and threatened by a terrorist group, Canary is forced to steal secrets from her own agency that can bring about conflict on a global scale. The action film follows Canary Black as she blazes through foreign landscapes engaged in high-octane chases and firefights. Apart from epic action setpieces and stunts, the use of various striking backdrops raises the globe-trotting feel of the agent’s adventure.

Canary Black Filming Locations

‘Canary Black’ was filmed in the central European country of Croatia. More specifically, the team ventured to Zagreb and Rovinj. Principal photography began on 21 October 2022 and was wrapped up by the end of January 2023. At times, the movie was shot with three units working simultaneously, and considerable government support was required to realize the project’s ambitious stunt sequences in actual city streets. The project was initially slated to be filmed in the Czech Republic, but unspecified setbacks made the producers narrow down and choose Croatia among contenders like Greece, Turkey, and Serbia.

Zagreb, Croatia

‘Canary Black’ was primarily filmed in and around the city of Zagreb in Croatia. A picturesque, historically rich city, its Austro-Hungarian architecture is featured in the background of the majority of urban exterior sequences of the film. The production team reportedly filmed at 130 different sites in Zagreb and had the support of government services to ensure a seamless shooting process. The residents of Zagreb were also made aware of the filming since many public areas were closed off for days at a time, blocking traffic and suspending tram and bus services throughout them.

Much of the movie’s exterior sequences are filmed in the central city areas. These include the Flower Square residential area on Varšavska Street and European Square, which is located near the imposing structure of the Cathedral of Zagreb that is also seen in the film. Other central locations closed off for filming included Ban Jelacic Square, considered the most popular destination in the city, Frankopanska Street, Franjo Racki Street, and Jurisiceva Street.

Another famous historical site of Zagreb featured as a backdrop in the movie is the Stone Gate situated at Kamenita Ulica 3, in the Upper Town. The 13th-century structure is a part of the old city wall and stands as the entry point to the medieval town. It also contains the revered shrine of Mother Mary, who is considered to be the patron saint of the city. Prague, the Czech Republic, was the initial filming destination for ‘Canary Black,’ and when arrangements could not be made to shoot in the city, Zagreb, Croatia, emerged as a suitable alternative with comparable architecture.

The production team set up shop at Maksimir Stadium, located on Maksimirska Cesta 128. Parts of the stadium served as a studio location for the team, where the crew could construct sets and interior backdrops. The multi-use stadium is among the largest in the country, and filming took place in its northern wing, basement, ground, first, second, and fifth floors. When Croatia beat Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal, it triggered massive celebrations in the streets of Zagreb, in which the cast and crew of ‘Canary Black’ cheerfully took part. Lead actress Kate Beckinsale seemed to cherish her time in the city, taking to Instagram and writing, “Zagreb, you have my heart.”

Rovinj, Croatia

The production team behind ‘Canary Black’ also ventured to the port city of Rovinj, Croatia. Featuring colorful houses clustered along the seafront, the city exudes a unique charm with stunning coastal views and beaches. Rovinj stood in for Tokyo, Japan, for a segment of the film. It included the sequences of Canary Black hunting down Kenji Nakajima. Interestingly, the actor who depicts Kenji Nakajima, Masayoshi Haneda, continued to reside in the idyllic city for a significant duration after the conclusion of filming. Other movies and shows shot in the city include ‘Kira & El Gin,’ ‘Red Tails,’ ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,’ and ‘The Union.’

