Cape Fear Episode 1 and 2 Recap: Why Would I Want to Hurt You?

John D. MacDonald’s ‘The Executioners’ gets a fresh spin in Apple TV+’s ‘Cape Fear.’ It marks the return of the characters the audience last saw in Martin Scorsese’s 1991 film of the same name, starring Robert De Niro. But while the film concentrated the thrill into a two-hour window, the show stretches it over 10 episodes, and the first two episodes offer a glimpse of the psychological games that will unravel over the course of the season. The focus is on a married couple who are successful lawyers with a seemingly perfect life. Everything unravels when a man from their past returns, the one whose case became the turning point in their lives. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Max Cady’s Freedom Stirs Trouble For the Bowdens

Seventeen years ago, Anna and Tom Bowden stood on opposite sides in court, fighting over the case of a man named Max Cady. He was accused of murdering his pregnant wife in cold blood. Anna, who was pregnant with her daughter, Natalie, at the time, represented Max, while Tom was the prosecutor. The case ended with Max pleading guilty and going to prison, and Anna and Tom falling in love with one another. Now, they have a son, Zack, and are living happily. She works for a non-profit that represents people falsely convicted, while Tom works for a law firm.

Things change when Anna is told that Max Cady has been fully exonerated and is now a free man. It turns out that the woman he had been having an affair with around the time of his wife’s murder killed herself. She also left a suicide note in which she confessed to killing Max’s wife. As evidence, she left behind the murder weapon, which the cops hadn’t been able to find at the time. The Bowdens, particularly Anna, are shaken by this discovery, proving that she is not entirely convinced that Max is innocent.

She also starts to worry about her family because earlier that morning, Natalie found a family of skunks (father, mother, and two babies) dead in their swimming pool. By this time, Max was already out and about. Before she can spiral further, Tom assures her that this has nothing to do with Max’s release. He is not out to get them. Given that they were the ones who sent him to prison, Anna’s fears don’t seem too far-fetched. A flashback reveals how Max was almost killed in prison when he was cornered by three prisoners.

He ended up killing them all, but in the process, he also sustained severe injury, which messed him up a bit. In the present day, he calls Anna’s firm, and when he learns there is going to be a fundraising gala that evening, he decides to show up. Anna is not happy about this possibility, but his boss, Noa, reminds her that they need to convince their donors to give as much as possible so they can continue their good work. Anna is afraid of what Max might do, but when he finally appears, he does nothing more than deliver a heartfelt speech about the importance of the firm’s work.

Max’s Friendly Acts Concern Anna

Max seems nothing but friendly, at least on the surface, and he even gets a picture with Anna. But then he breaks a glass and uses it as an excuse to get Anna alone. Now, Tom worries something might happen, but it doesn’t. Max says he was surprised to hear they’d gotten married. He also talks about how he got a brain injury, and now he sees his wife and unborn son, who are in the room with them. The Bowdens take it as their cue and leave. When they get home, they realize it’s been a whole day since their son, Zack, left.

While they try to contact him, Max shows up at the house, seemingly to return Anna’s wallet, which she’d forgotten at the gala. Coincidentally, Zack returns around the same time. While he is alive, Anna and Tom’s son has a grievous injury to his leg. His toe has been cut off, and from something that Max said in his speech at the gala, Anna thinks he has something to do with her son. She reports it, and the cops show up at Max’s house in the middle of the night, leading to a scuffle that dislocates his finger.

He is patched up at the hospital, where he also gives an alibi, stating he had nothing to do with what happened to Zack. Anna confronts him about it, but from what happens next, it seems clear that he really is blameless. Later, he comes across Zack in the toilet, and the latter expresses his disdain for his parents. Max continues to stick around at Anna’s firm as he offers to meet her client, whose execution date is near, and who has been having cold feet about his petition.

Anna is unable to see him because she is busy with Zack in the hospital, so Max meets him and convinces him not to give up his fight. Later, he also agrees to sit for an interview, which will greatly help the firm. Noa is pretty happy about all this, but Anna isn’t. Meanwhile, he gets a dog and a house, which he pays for by the compensation he is supposed to receive for his pain. The last scene of the second episode has him sitting alone in the house with his wife and son, who would be seventeen now, right in front of him.

Zack’s Troubles Start to Get Worse

Before Max Cady returns to their lives, the Bowdens have their son to deal with. It turns out Zack got in trouble at school for sharing his ex’s nudes in a text chain. He not only had to answer to the authorities, but his friends also broke off from him. He has been seeing a therapist and trying to get his life back on track, but it hasn’t been easy. The more his parents try to get him to return to normal, the more he despises them, particularly his father. Away from the prying eyes of his overbearing parents, he secretly talks to a girl named “Angel X.”

He also watches an AI video of Max Cady’s son, generated as a projection of what he would have looked like if he were allowed to be born. The image of that unborn son remains with Zack, but instead of telling someone about it, he goes into hiding and gets high alone. This is why he went missing for an entire day; it wasn’t until much later that his parents discovered he had been hiding in the section of the house still under construction. This was also where he bit off his own toe, which he later spat out in the hospital as proof that no one, especially not Max Cady, harmed him.

Nat tells her parents that Zack’s friend, with whom he no longer hangs out, also told her he is seeing a girl. When Zack comes home, his mother decides to find out who the girl is. She gets access to his phone and reads through his texts. It is clear that her son and this mystery girl have been talking for quite some time. As she starts to obsess over it, Tom tries to keep her in check by reminding her that their primary focus should be their son.

She promises to give up her search for the girl, but then, something rather shocking comes to her attention. While she was on break to tend to her son in the hospital, Max Cady spoke with her client. When she arrives at the office, she finds him giving an interview, in which he says something that AngelX had said to Zack in the texts. This makes Anna realize that Max had been catfishing her son all along. Or maybe she is wrong and is just being paranoid.

Anna’s Client Meets a Tragic End

Before she started spiraling with paranoia over Max Cady’s return, Anna had been working on the case of her client, Byron French. He was looking forward to his new life waiting for him now that he was out. Anna and her firm were also looking forward to using him as an example to show their donors the good work they were doing. Byron was supposed to show up at the gala, but hours before he was to be picked up, he stopped answering his phone. Anna goes around her house and calls him repeatedly, but there is no sound from him or his wheelchair bound mother, with whom he lives. The gala is saved when Max shows up, but the question of what happened to Byron remains.

The answer is revealed the next day when Anna gets a call about Byron’s death. He and his mother have been found dead in the house. From the looks of it, the woman shot her son and then died as well. This shocks Anna because she thought Byron’s mother was excited to have him back. The mother and son had even made plans of travelling together, so it doesn’t make sense that they would die in a murder-suicide. Weird as it may be, Anna cannot spend more time on this train of thought because her son is in the hospital and she needs to be there for him. Meanwhile, Max’s return starts to raise questions about Anna and whether she properly represented him back then.

This increasing media attention catches up with Natalie, who is followed by a podcaster who wonders if Anna and Tom were having an affair while Max’s case was still ongoing, hinting that perhaps Natalie is Tom’s daughter after all. Later, Anna tells Natalie that she found out she was pregnant around the time she got Max’s case. The trial lasted so long that she went into labor in the middle of the sentencing. Before this, she and Tom had nothing to do with one another. They knew each other because they’d been college batchmates. But when she went into labor, he was the one who ran across the room to help her, and he was the one who stayed with her in the hospital, and that’s when she fell in love with him.

Her relationship with Natalie’s birth father had crumbled long before this. What Anna doesn’t tell her daughter is that she and Tom did something at the time, which they thought was right. This most likely refers to Max Cady’s case and his conviction. She also doesn’t tell Natalie about something that happened with Max Cady, which apparently he has told no one about so far, or so he tells Anna. Instead, she tells her how relieving it is that she and Tom can rely on her to always be all right. But that just means they are too busy with Zack to realize they are actually neglecting her, which won’t work in their favor in the long run.

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