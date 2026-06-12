Cape Fear Episode 3 Recap: Who Sent the Tape to Max?

The third episode of Apple TV+’s ‘Cape Fear’ unravels more secrets, manipulations, and paranoia for the Bowdens and Max Cady. The episode opens with Tom and Nat finding two strangers lounging by their pool. When told to leave, they claim that the owner, “Tommy,” invited them. They leave before Tom has to pull out his gun, but it is a weird interaction nonetheless. It sets the stage for the rest of the episode, which will raise more questions about strange people entering an already complicated dynamic. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Anna Finds AngelX

Anna’s obsession with finding Zack’s mysterious girlfriend, AngelX, leads her to have his phone mirrored. Ray, whom she helped exonerate from a wrongful conviction, helps her with it. At the same time, he also advises her to befriend Max and show him she’s got his back if she really thinks Max is messing with her family. Anna considers his advice, but she continues snooping on Zack. She even sees what videos he is watching on social media, but her main focus is on finding AngelX. So, when Zack goes to sleep, Anna texts her. She asks the girl to send a picture of what she is eating.

In the picture, Anna notices a symbol that helps her recognize the diner. She goes there immediately, expecting to see Max, but it is an actual girl. Her name is Nevaeh, and she sells drugs. Anna asks her if she knows Max, and she replies no. Anna tells the girl to break up with Zack, or she will have her arrested for selling drugs and will have her tried as a minor. The threat works, and Naveah immediately breaks up with Zack over text. However, it seems she is not done with Anna’s children yet. Later, we find her at the same party as Nat, where someone circulates the video of Nat doing yoga in her backyard.

Nat is embarrassed in front of everyone, so when Naveah throws away the boy teasing Nat’s phone, she is drawn to the new girl. By the end of the evening, Naveah makes Nat feel like she sees her. It ends with a kiss, them doing drugs, and then Nat telling her deepest secrets to Naveah. Meanwhile, Max is out and about living his life. While eating ice cream in the park, he is hit on by a woman. When she doesn’t leave him alone, he hits back at her, painting a picture of a date and a movie. But he scares her away when he tells her how he will choke her to death.

Later, Tabitha, the journalist who earlier interviewed him and Anna, also tries to cozy up to him, but he scares her away as well. Max stirs more tension when he asks Anna to represent him in the lawsuit against the prosecution for sending him to prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Anna decides to use it as a chance to show Max that she has his back. Tom, however, warns her not to open old wounds. He says Max doesn’t know what they did, and that it should remain that way.

Anna Bags a Major Win for Max

The next morning, Anna finds Max in her kitchen, making sandwiches. Apparently, Zack let Tabitha, the cameraman, and him in, and Max decided to make himself at home. Due to an incoming storm, it is decided that they will all ride together in a car. As they are about to leave, they notice another car at a distance with a masked woman watching them. Max claims not to know who she is, and they drive on. At the meeting, it turns out that the deal has already been fixed with Max getting $1.1 million. He is ready to sign the papers, but Anna confronts the lawyers about what happened to Max in prison.

She asks for a public apology, among other things, and in the end, the deal is settled at $4.1 million. This is great news for her firm as well, as they will receive 40 percent commission. On the way back, the weather gets bad, so the four of them decide to stay the night at a motel. Later, the masked woman from the car comes banging at Anna’s door. She has a dog collar in her hand, and she dejectedly leaves when Anna tells her Max is in a different room. She comes out of the room when she hears weird noises from the next room. But it just turns out to be Tabitha having sex with the cameraman.

It seems Max also heard their noise and can’t sleep now. The duo decides to get coffee together. Max talks about how great Anna did with the deal. It reminded him of how she fought for him when she’d initially taken him on as a client. But then came a point when she stopped believing he was innocent, and that’s when her behavior changed. He asks why that happened, but she claims not to know anything about it. She expresses regret for letting him take the plea deal, but says she did her best to represent him and that there was no way to know what the jury would have decided. She notices the weather has cleared and decides to go home now rather than wait until morning.

Tom’s Relationship With His Colleague Borders on an Affair

When Anna and Max leave, Tom returns home to find dog poop on his porch. A glitch in the CCTV prevents him from finding out whose dog it was, but considering that Max got a dog in the last episode, one can suspect it was him. Meanwhile, Tom also notes in the footage that Zack and Max had a short talk. When he asks his son about it, Zack says he doesn’t remember if it was anything significant. Later, when Anna phones him to say that she’s staying at the motel due to the storm, he calls his colleague Lexi. He invites her over to discuss their current case.

The conversation soon turns to the point where it is revealed that Tom almost cheated on Anna with Lexi. When she asks if he wants to have a drink, he refuses, stating that his wife doesn’t drink, so they don’t have any alcohol in the house. Instead, he suggests they do something better: the eyedrop drug. The whole conversation is overheard by Zack before he leaves for his room. Later, Tom and Lexi kiss, but before things can go any further, he gets a call from Anna. She reveals she is coming back home, which is Lexi’s cue to leave.

When Anna returns, she and Tom discuss the events of the day before having sex. Meanwhile, someone sneaks into Max’s new house and drops an envelope for him. Inside is a tape featuring the masked woman. She sings a song as she removes her mask, which reveals a scar on one side of her face. She also has a dog collar in her hands, and the whole thing triggers something in Max. He screams in pain and eventually breaks the TV while his clueless dog watches.

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