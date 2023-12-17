The fight between capitalism and socialism has been an ongoing one throughout history. Wars have been fought over it, and debates on the topic take place almost every day all over the world. We can all agree that socialism arrived as a properly documented philosophy much later, while capitalism is something that has always been there. When man first produced surplus and exchanged his goods for some other commodity with another man, capitalism was born. Thus, it is a more primitive way of life that is ingrained into our society.

There can be thousands of criticisms that one can levy on capitalism but one must also understand that Hollywood exists because America is the land of excesses. If there is no excess, it cannot be possible to spend as much money on entertainment, as is done by Hollywood. So we can say that any big-budget movie is actually in itself a statement for capitalism. However, some films have dealt with the topic more directly. Here’s the list of top capitalism movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

7. Saving Capitalism (2017)

Let us start off this list with a documentary. The book ‘Saving Capitalism: For the Many, Not the Few’ by Robert Reich is the inspiration behind this documentary. Here, Reich chronicles how capitalism has been the basis of America becoming the most powerful and richest country in the world. He tries to say that there is nothing evil about capitalism despite all its pitfalls, as it happens to be the only system that works. Throughout the documentary, Reich speaks to many people from different rungs of the social ladder and each of his conversations makes it clear that no matter how rich or poor, nobody is happy with the current economic system of America. He even proposes certain policies he believes can rid the country of such evils. The documentary is overall interesting and offers a fresh perspective on the subject. It attempts to solve certain problems that are currently troubling the world. You can stream the film here.

6. I Care a Lot (2021)

From director J Blakeson comes this black comedy starring Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, and Dianne Wiest. In it, we meet con artist Marla Grayson who kidnaps old people and puts them in a nursing home so that she can sell their assets and make money. This she does by convincing the legal system that she is worthy of guardianship. But when she ends up with the mother of a Russian mob boss, she, along with the boss, realizes that they can both profit from Marla’s arrangement. As much as we are disgusted by Marla, the film makes it clear how she masterfully manages to thrive and gain popularity in a capitalist society wherein making money is all that matters. How this film balances sociopathy and capitalism is no less than a commentary on how the two can be, if need be, connected. You can stream the film here.

5. Snowpiercer (2013)

A bit like ‘Platform’ in the way it addresses capitalism but set on a luxury train, ‘Snowpiercer,’ directed by Bong Joon-ho, is set in 2031 and shows Earth experiencing another ice age. The human survivors live on the train Snowpiercer which now serves as a society with separate classes. The lower class lives in the wagons towards the end of the train while upper elites live in the ones at the front. What follows is the lower-class people planning a revolt to take control of the train. But as they move from one wagon to another, their priorities change, they learn new facts and secrets and get to know why they are even kept alive. Starring Chris Evans, Kang Ho Song, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, and John Hurt, ‘Snowpiercer’ is one of Bong Joon-ho’s best films. You can check it out here.

4. Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (2022)

A documentary film directed by Luke Sewell, ‘Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King’ is a must-watch that addresses the fragility of capitalism as it stands today and makes us miss the proverb “cash is king.” It centers on Gerald W. Cotton who is the founder of a Canadian cryptocurrency exchange called Quadriga CX. His mysterious death in 2018, wherein he took away with him the passwords, locked out the users, and disabled them from accessing their funds that totaled $190 million. What follows is the customers looking for ways to seek the truth behind Cotton’s death and whether he is even dead. Theories pile up and we get to see how the customers search for answers because things get personal when there is money involved, isn’t it? You can stream the film here.

3. Bankrolled (2021)

Directed by Marcos Bucay, this is a Mexican drama that tells the story of two friends who, under the influence of a drug, coin a startup that gets funded on a crowdfunding platform. However, neither have any idea about making the app. Whether the two are successful in making the app and the issues they face before and after their try is what the movie shows. What the film addresses, however, is how the gig economy has become an intrinsic part of capitalism. It also takes a dig at such app creators who aim to make things easier for their users but more often, it is just about making money and becoming dotcom entrepreneurs/millionaires. The ridiculous way in which the two boys get their app “bankroll” is what makes the film a satire on capitalism or at least a side of it that the whole world is subjected to today more than ever before i.e. apps. You can stream it here.

2. The Platform (2019)

Directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, this film is an analogy of a capitalist society where the rich at the top get the best of everything while the ones at the bottom receive only the worst. In the film, we see a tower with an unknown number of levels, each of which has two inmates/volunteers who have chosen to be there. The tower has a hole dug through its center through which a platform, filled with food, is lowered. At each level, the platform stops for 2 minutes before going down. In this short time, people have to eat all that they can. Naturally, the volunteers at the top get the best of everything while the ones at the bottom get only the leftovers, something that has turned some of them into cannibals. But to not be biased, once every month, the levels are changed after the inmates are made to fall asleep using gas. How the film thus presents capitalism and how it has imprisoned us is horrifying yet authentic. You can stream it here.

1. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Directed by Martin Scorsese, ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ is based on a 2007 memoir of the same name by former stockbroker/fraud/author Jordan Belfort whose exploits (defrauding investors) as the head of Stratton Oakmont, a brokerage firm that he founded in 1989, sent him to prison for 22 months. A lavish lifestyle customized with women and drugs and the way it is portrayed on screen can easily make one envious of Belfort, a character pulled off brilliantly by Leonardo DiCaprio. The film is a commentary on capitalism, greed, how organic the feeling is and the way it is addressed makes it sound real and no less than a requirement for living and living true. ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ authentically epitomizes capitalism and is a deserving addition to our list. You can stream the film here.

