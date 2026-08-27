The fight between capitalism and socialism has been an ongoing one throughout history. Wars have been fought over it, and debates on the topic take place almost every day all over the world. We can all agree that socialism arrived as a well-documented philosophy much later, while capitalism has always been there. When man first produced surplus and exchanged his goods for another man’s goods, capitalism was born. Thus, it is a more primitive way of life that is ingrained in our society.

There are thousands of criticisms one can level at capitalism, but one must also understand that Hollywood exists because America is the land of excess. If there is no excess, it is not possible to spend as much money on entertainment as is done by Hollywood. So, we can say that any big-budget movie is actually a statement for capitalism in itself. However, some films have dealt with the topic more directly. Here’s the list of the top capitalism movies on Netflix available to stream right now.

10. Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money (2024)

João Wainer’s Brazilian documentary film ‘Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money’ tells the true story of Nelma Mitsue Penasso Kodama, who became one of Brazil’s most notorious “dollar dealers” during the 2000s. The phrase “dollar dealers” refers to the people who help others make their black money white. Her journey, from a currency trader to a kingpin of illegal cash to a powerful figure in the global drug trade, is thrilling, even though it has a dash of the illegal in it. In the film, we hear in her own words how she got into “the business” and what led to her house arrest. A true-to-form revelation of how society’s tolerance opens a path to the dark side of capitalism, ‘Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money’ is a must-watch. It can be streamed here.

9. Rising High (2020)

A German comedy-drama directed by Cüneyt Kaya, ‘Rising High’ (“Betonrausch”) follows here people, namely Viktor (David Kross), Gerry (Frederick Lau) and Nicole (Janina Uhse), who turn the Berlin real estate industry upside down by manipulating it, making money by fooling people, buying properties through loans and more, only to end up digging themselves a massive hole full of fraud and drugs and jumping into it head first. As exciting as it is, what they do to make money is a reminder of the extent to which people can go to make money in a society that bows to the capitalists only. Are they wrong to do so? Let’s put a pin on that. You can watch ‘Rising High’ here.

8. Saving Capitalism (2017)

Let us start off this list with a documentary. The book ‘Saving Capitalism: For the Many, Not the Few’ by Robert Reich is the inspiration behind this documentary. Here, Reich chronicles how capitalism has been the basis of America becoming the most powerful and prosperous country in the world. He tries to say that there is nothing evil about capitalism, despite its pitfalls, because it is the only system that works. Throughout the documentary, Reich speaks to many people from different rungs of the social ladder. Each of his conversations makes it clear that, no matter how rich or poor, no one is happy with America’s current economic system. He even proposes certain policies he believes can rid the country of such evils. Overall, the documentary is interesting and offers a fresh perspective on the subject. It aims to address certain problems currently troubling the world. You can stream the film here.

7. I Care a Lot (2021)

From director J Blakeson comes this black comedy starring Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, and Dianne Wiest. In it, we meet con artist Marla Grayson, who kidnaps old people and puts them in a nursing home so that she can sell their assets and make money. This she does by convincing the legal system that she is worthy of guardianship. But when she ends up with the mother of a Russian mob boss, she, along with the boss, realizes that they can both profit from Marla’s arrangement. As much as we are disgusted by Marla, the film makes it clear that she thrives and gains popularity in a capitalist society where making money is all that matters. How this film balances sociopathy and capitalism is no less than a commentary on how the two can be, if need be, connected. You can stream the film here.

6. Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (2022)

A documentary film directed by Luke Sewell, ‘Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King’ is a must-watch that addresses the fragility of capitalism as it stands today and makes us miss the proverb “cash is king.” It centers on Gerald W. Cotton, the founder of the Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Quadriga CX. His mysterious death in 2018, wherein he took away with him the passwords, locked out the users, and disabled them from accessing their funds that totaled $190 million. What follows is the customers looking for ways to seek the truth behind Cotton’s death and whether he is even dead. Theories pile up, and we get to see how the customers search for answers because things get personal when there is money involved, don’t they? You can stream the film here.

5. Bankrolled (2021)

Directed by Marcos Bucay, this Mexican drama tells the story of two friends who, under the influence of a drug, coin a startup that raises funding on a crowdfunding platform. However, neither has any idea how to make the app. Whether the two succeed in making the app and the issues they face before and after their attempt is what the movie shows. What the film addresses, however, is how the gig economy has become an intrinsic part of capitalism. It also takes a dig at app creators who aim to make things easier for their users, but more often, it is just about making money and becoming dotcom entrepreneurs/millionaires. The ridiculous way in which the two boys get their app “bankroll” is what makes the film a satire on capitalism, or at least a side of it that the whole world is subjected to today more than ever before, i.e., apps. You can stream it here.

4. Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009)

‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’ stresses ethical sales practices based on customer-first policies from the POV of a frustrated man named Harpreet Singh Bedi (Ranbir Kapoor). Bedi, who is hired by a computer sales company called AYS, is frustrated upon discovering its corrupt practices, including bribes. He thus secretly starts his own company within AYS, focusing on customers rather than profit, and soon, business blooms. By showcasing corporate greed and an affectionate economy, the movie upholds a simple, straightforward argument that something as easy as being nice to a customer can help advance a company’s growth. In contrast to a capitalist hierarchy, we see Harpreet treat those working in his company as his equals. There is also a stress on the role of human empathy in business and marketing. Directed by Shimit Amin, ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’ is a compelling workplace drama you can stream right here.

3. The Platform (2019)

Directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, this film is an allegory of a capitalist society in which the rich at the top get the best of everything while the ones at the bottom receive only the worst. In the film, we see a tower with an unknown number of levels, each housing two inmates/volunteers who have chosen to be there. The tower has a hole dug through its center, and a platform filled with food is lowered into it. At each level, the platform stops for 2 minutes before going down. In this short time, people have to eat as much as they can. Naturally, the volunteers at the top get the best of everything while the ones at the bottom get only the leftovers, something that has turned some of them into cannibals. However, to avoid bias, the levels change once a month after the inmates are made to fall asleep with gas. The way in which the film presents capitalism and how it has imprisoned us is horrifying yet authentic. You can stream it here.

2. Bank of Dave (2023)

Directed by Chris Foggin, ‘Bank of Dave’ is a comedy-drama based on the life of Dave Fishwick (Rory Kinnear), a working-class guy who founded an independent lending company called Burnley Savings and Loans (BSAL) in Burnley, England, in September 2011. He did this in response to the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-2008, which led him to believe that banks aren’t providing loans to people and small businesses that need them. The film shows his fight to obtain a banking license, which would be the first of its kind in more than 150 years. You can watch the movie here.

1. The Laundromat (2019)

Steven Soderbergh’s biographical drama ‘The Laundromat’ offers a partly dramatized retelling of the immoral methods of the law firm Mossack Fonseca, its involvement in three different incidents, which point to its tax evasion tactics, and the leak of the Panama Papers, which resulted in its shutdown. Lawyers Jürgen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca, co-founders of the firm, walk us through the facts, highlighting the corruption of capitalism and the moral vacuum within the global financial system. The film stars Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Meryl Streep, Sharon Stone, and David Schwimmer. You can watch it here.

Read More: Best Biography Movies on Netflix