Card.io App After Shark Tank: Latest Update on the Cardio Game

Cardio, a vital part of one’s fitness, can become a tedious practice for the vast majority of people, with a need for constant motivation, collective inspiration, and rewards. Card.io app seeks to combine all three by enhancing all variations of outdoor cardio by turning the activity into a game of turf war. With users claiming virtual parts of their own cities for their teams by heading out, the app promotes healthy lifestyles with the added gratification of personal and social victories. It is to pitch this innovative product that co-founder Destin George Bell appeared on episode 1 of season 16 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank,’ presenting the panel members with a unique opportunity to invest in the fitness industry.

Card.io App: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Co-founded by Destin George Bell in 2022, the idea for Card.io first originated during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, he completed his bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Kentucky in 2020. However, with no job offers coming in during the pandemic, Bell spent a lot of time crashing on his dad’s mattress and felt demotivated to exercise and go outside for cardio. The inspiration for the app struck him when he thought about how Pokémon GO became a sensation, proving that people who would have otherwise sparingly set foot outside were likely to do so in a gamified format.

As Bell moved to Austin, Texas, without family support in the city, he successfully ventured into content creation, B2B SaaS, and real estate. He then started creating the Card.io application with the help of co-founders Nirav Patel and Max Miranda. Although the two are no longer working with the company, they assisted Bell in establishing its digital framework and information infrastructure and helped market the app. The latter serves as the CEO of Card.io, while Nirav Patel and Max Miranda were the CPO (Chief Product Officer) and CTO (Chief Technology Officer), respectively.

They implemented the core idea, creating a friendly turf war-style competition between their users. After downloading the free app, a user can join or create a team. The team members will gain points for any type of cardio that they do, whether it is dog walking, jogging, or cycling through a territory. These areas would then be claimed for their team and visible to other users on the map. Each block of territory they control will generate coins for them, which can be used offensively/defensively. Other teams can try to steal their territories by traveling through them, while the defenders can safeguard their blocks by spending coins. Additional powerups and mechanics come into play as one levels up and spends coins on their local conquests.

Within their first year of operation, the team raised $1 million in seed funding, which included investments and support from executives of MapMyRun and Strava. Bell has also participated in various business competitions, reaching the 2022 Black Ambition Prize semifinals and winning $10,000 in the Startup Runway Grant Pitch Competition. Throughout 2022 and 2023, the app grew at a rapid pace, partnering with the NBA and various marathon events. Bell and his team would set up stalls at running events, increasing their downloads with traditional in-person marketing techniques. Destin Bell gained spectacular recognition for his efforts when he was listed on Forbes 30 Under 30 2023.

Card.io App: Where Are They Now?

Under the expert guidance of 25-year-old Destin Bell, Card.io app has been going from strength to strength. The entrepreneur won the Render Capital Competition in May 2024, securing $100,000 in funding for his Austin-based firm. The app is so far only available for iOS users through the Apple Store, but the team has created an Android waitlist and promises to introduce it for the operating system soon. Despite the drawback, the app has grown beyond 10,000 regular users across 385 cities and 65 countries. Bell and his team continue to update the application regularly with new features and fixes.

The entrepreneur also has the right people guiding him, as his primary investor and advisory group were also behind the creation of Pokemon Go. As their user base grows, the team of Card.io app is also working toward addressing other issues, such as privacy and safety. The app ensures that specific users and their movements can’t be seen by others outside of their team, even if the conversion of territories can be seen in real time. They have also instituted a ghost mode, which allows users to embrace complete anonymity by hiding their digital footprint.

The app has rolled out the new feature of Premium Teams, which gives the teams using it their dedicated chat groups and feed. Teams can also post challenges and events for members, adding another layer to the clan system. The feature is part of Bell’s focus to boost revenues and MRR (Monthly Recurring Revenue) in 2024, and other app developments are taking place to this end. Card.io is poised for exponential growth, particularly with its upcoming Android release and expansion of premium features expected to drive user engagement and revenue. With its innovative gamification of fitness and strong backing from investors, the company is likely to carve out a significant niche in the digital fitness space in the coming years.

