Carl “Sandy” Preer: What Happened to Leslie Preer’s Husband?

Carl Eugene Preer had rushed back home on May 2, 2001, when he learned that his wife, Leslie Ann Preer, was running late for work. Never did he expect that she would be killed in their own home. In the episode titled ‘First Comes Love Then Comes Murder’ of ABC’s ’20/20,’ the focus is entirely on the case and how, during the initial investigation, Carl was considered a suspect. It also revisits the circumstances surrounding Leslie’s murder, along with the effect it left on her loved ones. Additionally, the episode features several interviews, especially with their daughter, who spoke about how their father never got to learn the truth.

Investigators Suspected Carl Preer in the Initial Days of Leslie’s Murder

Carl Eugene Preer III, affectionately known as Sandy, was born on July 20, 1952, in Japan. His parents, Carleton Jr. and Virginia Price Preer, always showered him with love and affection, providing him with immense support. Eventually, the family moved back to the US, and within a few years, Carl went on to pursue higher education. He completed his studies in Marketing at the University of Florida. During his time at the university, he met his soulmate, Leslie Ann Jennings. It didn’t take them much longer to come closer to one another. Ultimately, on October 26, 1974, Carl and Leslie exchanged their vows in Escambia, Florida, surrounded by their friends and family. In 1977, they were overjoyed when their daughter, Lauren, was born.

Shortly after, the family settled down in their beautiful home in Chevy Chase, Maryland. With Leslie and Lauren by his side, he built a happy little family that had a close relationship with one another. By 2001, Lauren had moved out, and Carl and Leslie were living alone at their residence. On May 2, 2001, he bid his wife goodbye around 7:45 am before leaving for work. However, he received a concerned call from Leslie’s boss, Brett, a little after 10 am, informing him that she hadn’t come in for work. It made Carl worried, and he and Brett decided to meet at the former’s home. When they entered the house, they discovered blood everywhere. Brett promptly called 911, which led to the discovery of Leslie’s remains in the upstairs bathroom.

In most cases, when a person’s spouse is killed, the first suspicion falls on their partner. Similarly, in this case, detectives reportedly suspected Carl’s involvement. They spoke with neighbors and learned that the previous night, all the lights of Carl’s home were turned on, but the blinds were drawn. However, when Carl was questioned, he informed them that on May 1, 2001, he had visited three different stores to purchase a charger he wanted. Police records state that he further said that the night was quite normal when he returned home around 9 pm. According to his statements, Leslie was still awake when he arrived, and sometime during the night, he allegedly saw her sleeping beside him. Yet, when Carl informed the investigators about his strained marriage and later reportedly failed a polygraph test, he became a suspect.



Carl Preer Passed Away Before He Learned the Truth About His Wife’s Killer

Things changed when the experts discovered the DNA of an unknown male under Leslie’s fingernails. According to Lauren, although it didn’t match Carl’s, some of their family members still suspected his involvement. Although he was officially ruled out as a suspect, life didn’t get easier for him. The loss of his beloved wife left him completely shattered, and he was left picking up the pieces in the aftermath. Years passed as Leslie’s case gradually went cold, leaving Carl searching for answers. Unfortunately, Carl passed away in 2017 at the age of 67.

Carl never got to know that Lauren’s former high-school boyfriend, Eugene, was finally arrested 23 years later, on June 18, 2024, and later convicted of second-degree murder of Leslie. Lauren had stated on the show that once, Carl had told her about his suspicion regarding Eugene. She had also said that he never liked Eugene when she was dating him. While speaking about what her father thought about Eugene, Lauren stated, “He thought there was always something off, and after she (Leslie) was gone, he said, ‘You think Eugene could be a part of this?'” Tragically, Carl passed away before he could see justice served for the woman he loved so deeply.