Where is Lauren Preer Now? Update on Leslie Preer’s Daughter

Lauren Elizabeth Preer woke up on the morning of May 2, 2001, like any other day. However, her life came crashing down when she learned that her beloved mother, Leslie Ann Preer, had been killed at her home in Chevy Chase, Maryland. This case takes center stage in ABC’s ’20/20: First Comes Love, Then Comes Murder’ and reveals the profound impact it had on Leslie’s young daughter. It not only features interviews with officials and Lauren’s friends, but also an interview with Leslie’s daughter herself, discussing how she waited for justice for 23 years.

Lauren Preer’s Mother Was Tragically Killed by Her Former Boyfriend

Lauren Elizabeth Preer was born in 1977 to Leslie Ann and Carl Eugene Preer III. Their little family lived happily on the 4800 block of Drummond Avenue in Chevy Chase, Maryland. As Lauren grew up and began high school, she grew close to Eugene Teodor Gligor. Soon, they started dating, and their relationship continued as she joined college. During that time, he became close to her family, often visiting their house. According to Lauren, she and Eugene parted ways after 5 years of togetherness and didn’t maintain any contact. Life went by as usual, and Lauren moved 10 minutes away from her parents’ home. She stated that despite living apart, she still talked to Leslie every morning.

However, on May 2, 2001, Lauren’s world turned upside down when she learned that Leslie had been killed at her home. It was followed by a thorough investigation during which the officials initially suspected Carl. However, forensic experts soon discovered an unknown male’s DNA under the fingernails of Leslie and in three of the rooms at the crime scene. When detectives reportedly told her that they suspected Carl, she didn’t believe it. Due to a lack of leads, the case gradually went cold. It was reopened in September 2022, and the new detectives sought the help of genetic genealogy to find the killer. In 2024, investigators found a match that led them to Eugene.

In June 2024, detectives collected Eugene’s DNA at the Washington Dulles Airport from a bottle that he had drunk from during a staged customs screening. When his DNA turned out to be a match to the ones found at the scene, he was arrested on June 18, 2024, in Washington, DC, and charged with first-degree murder. On May 7, 2025, Eugene pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 22 years in prison, and the remainder of his 30-year term was suspended. He also received 5 years of supervised release. Moreover, the judge asked Eugene to receive mental health treatment and refrain from making contact with Leslie’s family.

Lauren Preer is Making a Mark in the World of Catering and Event Coordination

Long before tragedy struck her life, Lauren Preer was steadily laying the foundation of her professional trajectory for the years to come. After graduating from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in 1995, she pursued her creative passion. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Interior Design from Marymount University in 2000 and further nurtured her skills at the Savannah College of Art and Design. Lauren’s career began in 2000 as a Fine Jewelry Sales Professional at Nordstrom. After a year, she transitioned to Congressional Country Club, taking on the role of Assistant to the Director of Event Planning until 2003.

Lauren’s abilities then stood out at the Army and Navy Club as a Membership and Events Manager. By 2008, she moved on to become a Server/Bartender at Clyde’s of Chevy Chase. There, she mastered the art of multitasking and customer service in a fast-paced environment. In 2010, Lauren left that position, and her expertise led her to Kenwood Golf and Country Club, where she served as the Assistant Catering Director. She confidently worked in the role for nine years before becoming the Catering Director at the Country Club of Fairfax. Lauren led her team there to achieve an impressive $1.8 million in sales through various events.

After proving her leadership skills for two years, Lauren began working as a personal shopper for family homes and companies through Instacart. While staying in that role, she has also been serving as a Catering Coordinator at Compass since August 2022. Additionally, she is thriving at Hilton in the position of Sales and Events Manager. It seems that Lauren has once again returned to The Country Club of Fairfax as the Director of Catering. All of her present roles help her balance multiple responsibilities with professionalism and strength. These are some of the qualities that have carried Lauren through life’s most difficult chapters.

Lauren Preer Finds Strength Through Her Friendships and is a Proud Cat Mom

Despite her success, the death of her mother still remains a gaping wound in Lauren’s heart. When asked about her reaction to Eugene’s guilty plea, she mentioned that she had not wanted a trial. She further stated that going to trial “would have been hell.” However, she faced another profound loss in 2017 when her father, Carl, passed away without learning who Leslie’s killer was. In the show, Lauren shared that she keeps pictures of him in her guest bedroom and often speaks to them. She further opened up that during those times, she says, “I wish you had been here. Daddy, thank you for being such a wonderful father, and I’m so sorry that you didn’t get to see justice.”

Similarly, while recalling Leslie, Lauren expressed, “She was beautiful. She was an incredible human being. She was my angel.” Despite enduring unimaginable loss, Lauren has refused to let it define the rest of her life. Instead, she has built a peaceful life for herself in Fairfax, Virginia, surrounded by the love and affection of her friends. Lauren is especially close to her long-time school friend, Lisa Wood. Their bond has remained unshakeable through the years, filled with laughter, memories, and unconditional support. Lauren also embraces her role as a playful aunt to Lisa’s daughter, Bella.

Beyond this, Lauren had shared in February 2010 that she was divorced from her first husband. During that time, she also mentioned Shawn Massett, who had been her partner for nearly seven years by 2010. However, it appears that they eventually parted ways. In 2017, she seemingly found companionship with Alex Rolnick. It appears that their connection lasted for around 2 years. Since then, Lauren has chosen to focus on herself, finding joy in quiet moments spent with her two beloved kittens. She has built a life marked by perseverance and grace, allowing her to move forward while keeping love alive in her heart.

