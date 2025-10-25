Carmela De Nuccio and Giovanni Foggi Murders: How Did They Die? Who Killed Them?

For nearly two decades, between 1968 and 1985, the Monster of Florence claimed multiple victims in and around the area of Florence, Italy. The horrific double murders are covered in a dramatized manner in Netflix’s ‘The Monster of Florence,’ a four-part Italian true crime drama series. Although the primary focus is on the murders of Barbara Locci and her lover, Antonio Lo Bianco, the show also touches upon other victims, including Carmela De Nuccio and Giovanni Foggi.

Carmela De Nuccio and Giovanni Foggi Were Found Dead Amidst Talks of Marriage

Born on December 26, 1960, in Nardò, Italy, Carmela De Nuccio grew up in a seemingly loving and supportive household. Given her friendly and compassionate nature, she had the ability to light up even the dullest of rooms with her mere presence. When she crossed paths with Giovanni Foggi, the two fell head over heels in love with each other. Born on February 22, 1951, Giovanni was a warehouseman while Carmela worked as a shop assistant.

After dating for a while, the couple got engaged as they envisioned a future together. While they were looking forward to the marriage and spending their lives together, fate had other plans. On the fateful day of June 6, 1981, 20-year-old Carmela and 30-year-old Giovanni were found dead near Scandicci, where they both resided. When the authorities inspected the scene and the remains, they determined that both were shot and stabbed inside their car. Moreover, the killer had also pulled Carmela’s remains out of the car and cut out her pubic hair with a knife. The medical examiner also insisted that the killer had performed the mutilation in almost a professional manner. Without wasting any time, the authorities launched a homicide investigation.

Carmela De Nuccio and Giovanni Foggi Were Allegedly Attacked by an Italian Serial Killer

As the detectives investigated the case, they interviewed Carmela De Nuccio and Giovanni Foggi’s family members and friends in order to get a clearer picture of their personal lives. The investigators learned that Carmela De Nuccio and Giovanni Foggi had dinner at the former’s parents’ house in Scandicci, Florence. The engaged couple reportedly told the parents that they were headed out to get some ice cream, but instead they drove to a secluded street behind the hills of Roveta and shared an intimate moment. That’s when the Monster of Florence allegedly ambushed them and shot the couple numerous times before stabbing them.

Before the remains of the couple were discovered, a paramedic and voyeur named Enzo Spalletti talked about the double homicide, raising suspicion about him in the eyes of law enforcement. He was arrested and charged with the murder of Carmela De Nuccio and Giovanni Foggi. After spending three months behind bars, Enzo was released from prison as more double murders took place, leading the authorities to realize that the Monster of Florence was still out there. In the following years, the detectives tied the murders to various other potential suspects, including Francesco Vinci, Salvatore Vinci, Giovanni Mele, Pietro Pacciani, Giancarlo Lotti, and Mario Vanni. Although Giancarlo and Mario were convicted of several of the double murders that took place in the 1980s, it is not certain that they were responsible for the killings of Carmela and Giovanni.

Read More: Pasquale Gentilcore and Stefania Pettini Murders: How Did They Die? Who Killed Them?